The meteor shower known to break the "drought" of astronomical events from January to April will be at its peak early Thursday morning.

The Lyrids meteor shower is considered an "average" shower, producing about 20 visible meteors an hour at its peak, according to Seasky, an astronomical website.

The moon will nearly be full, however, so it will likely be a hard shower to see. Full moons are bright and often drown out the light from stars or other astronomical events.

The best time to see it will be after the moon sets, according to astronomy website EarthSky.

Conditions in Lancaster County are forecast to be partly cloudy Thursday morning, according to AccuWeather.

The last meteor shower was in early January, when the Quadrantids showed off as many as 25 meteors an hour.

Closing out April will be the second supermoon of 2021, the full pink supermoon. It will be at its brightest on Sunday, April 25.

Tips for watching meteor showers

- Avoid light-polluted areas, such as downtown Lancaster city and downtown Lititz. The best view will be in a dark sky. Northern and southern areas in Lancaster County are often the darkest.

- Become familiar with interactive star maps; websites such as Astronomy.com, Skyandtelescope.com and Earthsky.com have star maps that can show you exactly what stars and constellations are above you in the night sky.

- For meteor showers, use your star map to figure out the closest constellation to where the shower will be. Set up a lounge chair and watch the sky in that general direction.

Source: A beginner's guide to stargazing in Lancaster County