The first half of April will not give Lancaster County much of an astronomical show, but the later half will feature a meteor shower and a supermoon.

The new moon will happen Monday, April 12, during which little sunlight will reflect off the moon's surface.

A few days before the new moon and a few days after are ripe for stargazing, as the stars will be less drowned out by the moon's brightness.

From April 22 to 23, the Lyrids meteor shower will be visible. It's considered an "average" shower, producing about 20 visible meteors an hour at its peak, according to Seasky, an astronomical website.

The moon will nearly be full, however, so it will likely be a hard shower to see. Full moons are bright and often drown out the light from stars or other astronomical events.

April's full moon, also known as the pink moon, will be at its biggest and brightest on Sunday, April 25 at 11:33 p.m. in Lancaster County.

It's known as the pink moon to native and colonial Americans not because the moon itself will look pink, but because April's full moon happens around the time that moss phlox start to bloom, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Moss phlox blooms as a bright pink flower.

April's full moon is known by a few other names, too. Here's a list: - Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin) - Moon When the Streams Are Again Navigable (Dakota) - Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit) - Moon of the Red Grass Appearing (Oglala) - Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota) - Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota) - Frog Moon (Cree) - Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe) SOURCE: Old Farmer's Almanac

It will be a supermoon, which happens when the moon's at its perigee, meaning that it will be at one of its closest points to Earth.

Supermoons look larger and brighter in the sky. This is the second of 2021's four supermoons; the other two will happen in May and June.