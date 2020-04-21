The Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight, and county residents with their eyes to the skies will have the chance to see it.

Cloud coverage and the moon's brightness two of the biggest determining factors over whether one could see a meteor shower.

Conditions for Lancaster County are forecasted to be clear (and cold) tonight, and the northern hemisphere is one day short of a new moon. This means that the sky should be clear tonight.

At its peak, the Lyrid meteor shower will produce 10 to 15 "shooting stars" an hour, according to Earthsky.org.

Earthsky suggests that those who watch the meteor shower should give themselves at least an hour outside: 20 minutes for the eyes to adjust, and another 40 to observe.

The shower will be best seen in a dark sky with no light pollution. Earthsky suggests a countryside sky.

The Lyrid meteor shower is one of the oldest-known meteorshowers, according to Earthsky.

Records dating back 2,700 years show that the Lyrids have been a familiar sight for millennia.

