David Skalski knows the importance of having a goal.

In the summer of 2017, David Skalski, known as “Ski” to his friends, underwent a successful left lung transplant surgery at Temple University Hospital for complications from a rare illness called interstitial lung disease. The condition destroyed 75% of his lungs.

Three years and four more surgeries later for complications and other conditions, Skalski found himself carrying his lung donor John Tuzak’s ashes up Mount Kilimanjaro.

Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro was Skalski’s goal. It was always there in the distance – the thing that gave him the strength to push through the setbacks, the painful surgeries and the frustrating recovery processes.

Though Skalski came just 3,000 feet short of reaching the peak of 19,341-foot Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, he credits that goal with his post-transplant surgery success.

Skaski, 67, recently passed the crucial five-year marker for lung transplant recipients.

“I asked what the longest anyone has lived and the doctor told me 16 years. I said we should be talking in 17 years then,” says Skalski, of Lancaster.

Last month, Skalski – who is recovering from yet another surgery, this time on his back and unrelated to the lung transplant – attended the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, which raised more than $100,000. He could only climb a couple of flights of stairs during the event, but his team raised more than $1,000 for the American Lung Association. His team was made up of three generations of his family members; his nephew and niece, ages 7 and 11, took first place in their age group, he says proudly.

Skalski might not have been able to fully compete in the climb, but he made an impact in another way – by addressing the crowd of about 250 people before the event and sharing his inspirational story.

“I tell people all the time that are getting a transplant or thinking about getting a transplant: You can do whatever you want to do,” says Skalski. “It may not be Kilimanjaro or Everest, but if you’ve got a goal in mind that’s special to you, like mine was to me, it’s going to carry you a long way.”

Skalski will be attending the American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb at Three Logan Square, 1717 Arch St., in Philadelphia on April 9. Participants can register in person for $50 plus a minimum $100 in fundraising money. Skalski will address the crowd there too.

In fact, speaking has helped Skalski come up with a new goal too.

“I want to talk to 10,000 people over the next 10 years,” says Skalski. “Then I’ll be at the 16-17 year mark.”

Skalski has scaled heights of 16,400 feet, but for the climber, delivering his inspirational story, whether it’s to a crowd of hundreds at a PNC Park or a single person in a Temple University Hospital bed awaiting surgery gives him just as much of a thrill.

“When I get done with a speech, I’m about two feet off the ground,” says Skalski. “It juices me up.”

On April 1, Skalski was cleared to begin training for his next goal: climbing Mount Everest. He plans on climbing the mountain during a two-week period in late September and early October.

His doctor told him to begin his training slowly and avoid steep hills, which is difficult for a mountain climber. But Skalski is confident, feeling ready to achieve the next goal on his to-do list.

