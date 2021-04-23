Popular country music star Luke Bryan is scheduled to kick off the return of live concerts at Hersheypark Stadium this summer, stadium officials announced early Friday evening.

Bryan, who was recently named the Academy of Country Music’s 2021 Entertainer of the Year, is set to appear July 9 at the stadium in neighboring Dauphin County.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 30, according to the announcement.

It’ll be the second stop on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which is scheduled to kick off a day earlier in Syracuse, New York, according to his website.

“There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans. There’s several songs off my new album that I’ve never performed live” Bryan said in a statement on his website. “I can’t believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do.”

The scheduled Hershey event will mark a return of concertgoers to the venue after a long hiatus due to the ongoing spread of the contagious COVID-19 virus.

According to stadium officials’ announcement, Bryan’s tour will also feature performances by Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack, and DJ Rock.

Bryan previously performed at Hersheypark as a part of its 2019 summer concert series.

This summer, the stadium also is set to host Rod Stewart on July 17; Green Day, Fallout Boy and Weezer on Aug. 13; and Maroon 5 on Sept. 5. That's in addition to a number of other famous performers.