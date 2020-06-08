The nationally acclaimed restaurant Luca announced Monday it will be closed indefinitely after a video posted by two black former employees blasted its ownership for failing to immediately voice support for Black Lives Matter.

The 55-minute video, posted on Instagram by Brian Graves and Janelle Evans on Friday, had more than 12,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

In response, the West James Street restaurant took to its own Instagram page, posting a series of progressively more emphatic comments in attempts to make amends, as some commenters ripped the ownership for its belated efforts to step up and vowed to boycott the business.

“If you actually mean these words, you would donate some of your money to the BLM movement. Actions speak louder than words. This is clearly damage control,” one commenter said.

“Please do better. I want to support your business, and will be watching carefully to see if you back up your words with actions,” another comments.

In their Instagram post on Monday afternoon, the owners Taylor and Leeann Mason said that Luca and their other restaurant, Ma(i)son, on North Prince Street would be closed "until further notice."

They added:

"We will take this time to work with our team members and community to create change that is so deeply needed.

"THAT CHANGES BEGINS WITH US."

Lancaster city is among hundreds of communities nationwide to see protests in recent days under the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality.

The wave of protests was precipitated by the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes while three other officers were nearby.

Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, and Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with aiding and abetting murder. All four were fired.

Looking for sympathy

Neither Graves or Evans said they were particularly involved in social activism or activist groups before becoming galvanized by the Lancaster city protests, where both have been regulars.

Graves, 22, of Lancaster, is a McCaskey graduate and English major at Millersville University who started working at Luca in July. He was most recently a server.

Evans, 21, of Lancaster, grew up near Mountville, where she was homeschooled. She is just over half way toward a degree in international studies and criminology, which she began at Millersville University but plans to complete elsewhere.

As they were preparing to return to work Wednesday after several days off, Graves and Evans said they were increasingly aware of the businesses that had been supportive of the protesters' cause, and those that hadn’t. The fact that their employer was staying silent rankled them, and would become a major theme of their Instagram video.

“If you’re not going to publicly denounce racism, what does that say about you?” Graves said in the video, which is a recording of a dual live video from their respective Instagram accounts.

But more than a lack of public statements, Graves and Evans said they were hurt being made to feel their still-churning thoughts and feelings about the ongoing protests should not be discussed at a job where Graves said he had never personally experienced racism.

“We weren’t necessarily looking to have a conversation about the marches and the protests and the riots,” Graves said in an interview Monday with LNP | LancasterOnline. “We weren’t looking for that; we were looking for a simple indication of sympathy.”

“We were asking just to be treated as human beings as we came in to work,” Evans said Monday.

Breaking point

For Evans, the frustration of not being acknowledged reached a breaking point the next day during a meeting she attended on her day off to discuss why the previous day had been so difficult. But the meeting ended after about 30 minutes, with Evans saying they couldn’t get their point across about why it was so hurtful to feel like they had to gloss over the major events happening in Lancaster, and around the world.

“I was confronting a management team full of people who would never understand what it is like to be black,” said Evans, for whom the experience illustrates the importance of having a diverse leadership team.

Evans said she has been surprised by the interest generated by her original video with Graves, saying she hopes it can give people some insight into the kind of frustrations minorities often experience, but typically just keep to themselves.

“My role is to use my voice to tell my story,” she said.

In addition to posting several apologies on social media and making the decision to temporarily close their restaurants, the Masons called both Graves and Evans and left an apology on their voicemails, suggesting a meeting in the near future. Graves and Evans said they would consider a meeting sometime later.

On Monday afternoon, the Masons issued a new statement on the matter, which includes a pledge to use their platform to speak out against social injustice, as well as an apology to Graves and Evans.

“We failed to listen and support them when they needed it most. In struggling with operating businesses through the Pandemic, we lost sight of what mattered most: our people,” the statement said in part.

A restaurant of renown

The Italian restaurant, renowned for its wood-burning hearth and Neapolitan oven, quickly earned national praise, including favorable comments from The New York Times, Food Network’s Alton Brown and the New York Post.

Most recently, this spring the James Beard Foundation tapped Mason as one of 20 contenders for its prestigious “Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic” award.

Luca’s statements, which include an apology for not speaking out sooner and supporting its black employees, come as nearly 30 other restaurants, bars and food-and-beverage market stands in Lancaster city have posted statements on social media in favor of Black Lives Matter.

They include Square One Coffee Roasters, Commons Company (which operates Passenger and Prince Street Café), Cabalar, Commonwealth on Queen, Rooster Street Butcher (market stand)

TFB Hospitality (which operates Annie Bailey's plus Per Diem and Gravie at Rock Lititz), Max's, Pressroom, Tellus 360, Zoetropolis, Decades, Souvlaki Boys, Hunger N Thirst, Upohar, Route 66,

Harvest Moon Bagels, Lancaster Coffee Roasters, Shot N Bottle, Molly's, The Fridge, Horse Inn, Speckled Hen, Cafe One Eight, Lemon Street Market, Rachel's Creperie, Mean Cup and Silantra.

In addition, at least three nonprofit organizations based here -- the business-based Lancaster Chamber, the community-based United Way of Lancaster County, and Assets, a nonprofit that seeks to harness the power of business to alleviate poverty and create sustainable communities -- issued statements recently calling for widespread efforts to implement reforms.

The chamber said in part: “Sadly, the death of George Floyd only serves to remind us what we’ve already known, but too often overlook: there are ugly truths in our society, in our justice system and, in fact, in many of our hearts that demand to be addressed.

“Now is not the time for silence. Now is the time for action from our entire community to engage in conversation, to take the time to listen to affected individuals and communities, and to work toward solutions focused on creating a better, more inclusive Lancaster County.

“The Lancaster Chamber stands with those committed to this critical, impactful, and positive change….”

The United Way statement said in part: “Believing Black Lives Matter is just the beginning. We each have our unique part to play to move from conversation to action.

“To succeed in our mission, we must call out the historical injustices of our society. United Way makes space for conversations towards achieving greater parity in our society. Those conversations must align with contemporary understandings of equity because for too long in our society, ‘all’ hasn’t included everyone.

“United Way of Lancaster County is making a commitment to building a more inclusive and diverse organization.”

Assets said in its statement:

"We stand with our communities of color by continuing to focus on empowering entrepreneurs from within those communities to start and grow businesses, and by equipping all types of businesses to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce that will decrease the economic disparities caused by systemic racism."

Staff Writer Kim O’Donnel contributed to this story.