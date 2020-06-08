The nationally acclaimed restaurant Luca announced Monday it will be closed indefinitely after a video posted by two black former employees blasted its ownership for failing to immediately voice support for Black Lives Matter.

The 55-minute video, posted on Instagram by Brian Graves and Janelle Evans on Friday, had more than 11,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

In response, the West James Street restaurant took to its own Instagram page, posting a series of progressively more emphatic comments in attempts to make amends, as some commenters ripped the ownership for its belated efforts to step up and vowed to boycott the business.

“If you actually mean these words, you would donate some of your money to the BLM movement. Actions speak louder than words. This is clearly damage control,” one commenter said.

“Please do better. I want to support your business, and will be watching carefully to see if you back up your words with actions,” another comments.

In their Instagram post on Monday afternoon, the owners Taylor and Leeann Mason said that Luca and their other restaurant, Ma(i)son, on North Prince Street would be closed "until further notice."

They added:

"We will take this time to work with our team members and community to create change that is so deeply needed.

"THAT CHANGES BEGINS WITH US."

Lancaster city is among hundreds of communities nationwide to see protests in recent days under the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality.

The wave of protests was precipitated by the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes while three other officers were nearby.

Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, and Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with aiding and abetting murder. All four were fired.