Lt. Gov. John Fetterman took issue with two men who, he said, denigrated his wife on Twitter.

So he did what lots of people on the popular social media tool do every day: he hit the “block” button, restricting those two critics from seeing or commenting on his tweets.

But Fetterman’s seemingly innocent move to protect his family from the often malicious swamp of online commentary has sparked a fight over free speech, raised questions about how far public figures can go in stifling criticism and cast light on a practice that courts have determined unconstitutional.

The two men, Jason Lindmuth of Harrisburg and Sean Guay of Hummelstown, are demanding Fetterman apologize to them in public and unblock them on Twitter. Through an attorney, they have threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against him.

Fetterman eventually unblocked the two men, but elected officials at all levels of government, from President Donald Trump to Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office, have blocked citizens from posting critical remarks on their posts.

But case law isn’t necessarily on their side.

A federal appeals court ruled in 2019 that Trump’s move to block Twitter users with whom he disagreed was “unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination.”

“The First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise-open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees,” the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in New York, ruled unanimously.

The ruling set precedent. But the court left open the door for public officials to censor or block citizens on accounts they use for unofficial business or personal reasons.

And that’s the argument Fetterman is making in defense of blocking the two men after they commented on the lieutenant governor’s tweet showing a photo of his wife, Gisele, wearing a Brazilian Carnival outfit on his unofficial Twitter account.

“I have no duty or obligation to allow this type of material on my personal Twitter,” Fetterman has said. “If you truly feel compelled to denigrate my family, you can do that on my official feed.”

Federal courts have ruled officials cannot block individuals from commenting on a “designated public forum,” as it constitutes an infringement on their First Amendment right of free expression.

Daniel Ortner of the non-profit Pacific Legal Foundation said a “designated public forum,” in social media terms, is largely defined by “the extent to which that account is being used for official government business.”

So courts may not see Fetterman’s unofficial Twitter account as a public forum, and thus allow him to block users.

Similarly, they may view the “unofficial” Twitter account run by Lehman, the Democratic county commissioner here, and other government officials the same way. Lehman said in an email his account, @CommCraigLehman, was set un in connection to his election campaign and that he considers it to be unofficial.

“He personally runs it and will likely continue to operate it after he leaves office as his personal account. This means it was never designated by government as a public forum and the First Amendment doesn't apply. He can block whoever he wants from his account,” said Devin Watkins, an attorney at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a non-profit in Washington, D.C.

Still, Lehman’s tweets often relate to official, government business.

“Last week, the County approved new debt,” he tweeted on Feb. 2. “One of the reasons that I voted NO was that the repayment schedule is basically interest ONLY for 7 years and will cost taxpayers about $911k more than necessary. This kick the can down the road decision was NOT a good one.”

Records show Lehman has blocked some users.

Last year, both the county district attorney’s office and the sheriff's office had blocked some users from commenting on its Facebook page, records obtained by LNP showed.

"The government specifically set up these accounts and allowed the public to comment on the statements by the agency," Watkins said. "This is legally considered a designated public forum. The government is under no obligation to create such a forum, but once it does full First Amendment protection is given to speech in such a forum. "

One user, Greg Hripto, said he was banned because of comments he posted on the district attorney's page in 2016 critical of how the office handled a case in which he was the victim.

"I thought 'this is the way Lancaster government works,'" he said after he saw that his comment was removed and he was blocked.

But District Attorney Heather Adams, who was sworn into office in January, said that users had been unblocked as of last spring. Although as of Thursday Hripto could still not comment on the page.

Adams said “both the mission statement and practice with respect to social media are under review at this time.”