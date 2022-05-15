Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital after having a stroke but is “well on [his] way to a full recovery,” he said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Fetterman, currently running for a U.S. Senate seat in the Democratic primary just days away, said in a written statement that he admitted himself to the hospital Friday at his wife’s insistence after feeling unwell.

“I hadn’t been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going,” Fetterman said.

As it turns out, Fetterman had suffered a stroke “that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long,” he said. Doctors at LGH “were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well,” he added.

Fetterman said he is “feeling much better” and did not suffer any cognitive damage, but remains in the hospital for observation. He added this his Senate campaign "isn't slowing down one bit."

“The doctors have assured me that I’ll be able to get back on the trail, but first I need to take a minute, get some rest, and recover,” he said.

In a separate video statement, Fetterman’s wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman said the stroke was caused “by a clot from his heart being in an irregular rhythm for too long.” Gisele Fetterman went on to thank “the amazing professionals here at Lancaster General Hospital” and others for their support.

A call to a hospital spokesperson was not immediately returned.

Both of Fetterman’s opponents in the May 17 primary – state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb – offered prayers and support for Fetterman on Twitter. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro as well as Mehmet Oz and Jeff Bartos, two Republicans also running for U.S. Senate, offered similar sentiments.

The 52-year-old lieutenant governor had been scheduled to meet with voters in Millersville on Friday morning. But an hour after the event was supposed to start, attendees were told that Fetterman wouldn't be there, with no other explanation given.

On Thursday, he held a campaign event in York, then posted a photo of his wife that evening saying he was treating her to dinner in Lancaster city.