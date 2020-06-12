The pace of coronavirus deaths has fallen far from its mid-April peak, when we averaged more than seven per day in Lancaster County, but the pandemic continues to take a grinding toll here.

A dozen more Lancaster County residents have died in the past week — the same total as the week before and only one less than the week before that, according to data from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The latest losses of life bring the total here to 317 since the first death on March 26. That equals a rate of 58 deaths per 100,000 population, and an average of four deaths per day over 77 days. Of the total deaths, 278 — or nearly 88% — have been residents of nursing homes. At least five of the deaths in the past week were nursing home residents.

Here are the communities where the 12 deaths occurred in the past seven days, along with the total COVID-19 deaths there and how that would translate into a rate per 100,000 population:

Lancaster City – 4 new, 21 total (35 per 100,000)

Ephrata Township – 2 new, 3 total (30 per 100,000)

Lancaster Township – 2 new, 126 total (725 per 100,000)

Christiana Borough – 1 new, 14 total (1,061 per 100,000)

Bart Township – 1 new, 1 total (30 per 100,000)

Fulton Township – 1 new, 1 total (31 per 100,000)

New Holland Borough – 1 new, 3 total (54 per 100,000)

And to get a sense of how the pace of deaths fell in May and has held steady at a lower level in the past three weeks, here’s how many deaths occurred in each seven-day period from this week going back to late March:

• 12 deaths June 5-11

• 12 deaths May 29 – June 4

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• 13 deaths May 22-28

• 24 deaths May 15-21

• 31 deaths May 8-14

• 39 deaths May 1-7

• 47 deaths April 24-30

• 53 deaths April 17-23

• 50 deaths April 10-16

• 31 deaths April 3-9

• 4 deaths March 27 to April 2

• First death was March 26

By month, we had:

• 18 deaths so far in June

• 113 deaths in May

• 183 deaths in April

• 3 deaths in March