While the Pennsylvania Department of State urged voters to stay 6 feet apart during Tuesday's primary because of the coronavirus, many Lancaster County voters took that a step further — by avoiding the polls altogether.

Polling locations throughout the county reported low turnout, partly because of the virus outbreak and a surge in mail-in voters. There were also sporadic problems with ballot scanners, which left some votes uncounted — for now.

Here's what LNP | LancasterOnline journalists reported as they visited polling places Tuesday.

Lancaster

Pedro Soto, the judge of elections at Lancaster city’s Sixth Ward Park Playground Building polling place at Ross and Hamilton Streets, said that many people who are “religious” about their voting submitted mail-in ballots for the primary. From conversations he had with some of those voters, Soto said he believes they chose to do so because of the coronavirus.

By 1 p.m. Soto said turnout was half of what it usually would be by that time — 31 people had voted. Out of 766 registered voters for the precinct, 175 submitted mail-in ballots. He said ballots were scanning without a problem.

- Hurubie Meko

Leola

Kendra Lapp, 24, said it’s important to vote to “create what we want in our county.” She was voting Tuesday afternoon at the Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Building

Lapp, who voted for incumbent Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker said, “If you want to have a say, you have to vote.”

The building hosts two of the township’s voting districts — Upper Leacock and Leola. According to Nelson Dagen, judge of elections for the Leola district, about a dozen ballots wouldn’t scan as of Tuesday afternoon. Many others had to be maneuvered “every which way” to scan, he said.

Across the room, the neighboring district said they had no issues with their ballots scanning. The issue might be in the books the ballots are printed in, Dagen said. Some have worked better than others.

- Hurubie Meko

Lititz

Space at the polls wasn’t a problem at the Lititz Fire Company. The fire department pulled out two trucks to make space. The voting machines, however, did give poll workers problems. “Ballots weren’t going through,” judge of elections Suzanne Lefever said Tuesday morning. The issue was resolved, however and the machines were working normal. As of 1 p.m., 44 people showed up to vote in person. About 184 mailed in their votes.

- Ty Lohr

Manor Township

Taylor Phillips, 24, voting at Millersville Brethren in Christ Church, said she participated in the primary “to make a change.” The Democrat admitted she isn’t thrilled with the presumptive presidential nominees, Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump. But, in November, Phillips said the decision is simple: “Anyone but Trump.”

Republican voters Sandra and Jim Robertson, both 62 from Manor Township, said it took several tries to successfully scan their ballots. Millersville Brethren in Christ was plagued with similar issues all day. The Robertsons called the scanner problems “disconcerting.”

“I’m hoping there’s no cheating in there,” Sandra Robertson said.

- Alex Geli

Millersville

Rich Mehrenberg, a 19-year-old Millersville University student, cast his vote at St. Philip the Apostle Church. Mehrenberg said he voted for Bernie Sanders over Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, despite the former vice president’s nearly insurmountable lead. “I really don’t want to bite the bullet on Joe Biden (in November), but I think I’m going to have to,” he said.

At the Millersville municipal building, Rabin Subedi, 24, voted in the Democratic primary. He chose candidates “who represent the people, who care about the people, not just the people at the top.” Although he’s a registered Democrat, Subedi said he wouldn’t have a problem voting for a candidate affiliated with another party in November.

- Alex Geli

Intercourse

In Intercourse, Republican voter Mike Geib, 51, said he voted because it’s his “civic duty” and he was doing “what everyone should be doing today.” Geib, sporting a cloth mask, said he was not concerned about the coronavirus at all.

The voting location had about 176 ballots cast by 3:30 p.m., but only 10-20 of them scanned, said Ann Fischer, judge of elections. She said 161 registered voters sent in mail-in ballots. At the last election, the precinct processed about 2,500 ballots — they expect about 250 today.

- Hurubie Meko

Quarryville

Mabel and James Frazier, of Eden Township, voted at the Eden Township Municipal Building in Quarryville. The married couple said they were voting for Joe Biden because, “we need a new president,” Mabel, 76, said. James, 75, said he was not concerned about the coronavirus because he’s known the poll workers for a while and figured “they would do a good job.”

- Hurubie Meko