Gusty winds and low humidity have made conditions right for an elevated risk of wildfires this week in Lancaster County.

Those weather conditions, combined with dry materials in the area, prompted the National Weather Service in State College to issue a hazardous weather outlook for most of this week. The weather agency noted that if dry grasses or tree litter begin to burn, the fire could potentially spread very quickly.

Residents of Lancaster, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties are urged to be cautious with any potential ignition sources, such as cigarettes, matches and machinery.

Tuesday is also expected to have similar conditions, with residents being urged to keep vigilant throughout the week.

The chance of rain will return to Lancaster County on Wednesday and persist through the weekend.