Low-flying helicopters or airplanes could soon be seen in the skies above Lancaster County and the surrounding area, as state and federal officials work, nationwide, to collect modern geological data.

Locally, those data-gathering flights could begin this month, possibly continuing into the beginning of 2023, according to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Their goal is to image geology at the surface and below ground using airborne geophysical technology as part of . . . a nationwide collaboration between the USGS and state geologists to modernize our understanding of the nation’s fundamental geologic framework,” officials said in a news release.

It’s been about 45 years since similar surveying was conducted in the area, which includes neighboring states, officials said.

In Pennsylvania, the project area also includes Adams, Armstrong, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cambria, Chester, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lebanon, Somerset, Westmoreland, and York counties.

In those areas, aircraft will be flown at altitudes between 300 and 1,000 feet above the ground, piloted by specially trained pilots, USGS officials said. The flights, departing out of Cumberland, Maryland, will take place during daylight hours, officials said.

Instrumentation on the aircraft will not threaten humans, animals, or plant life, officials said, adding that they’ll be measuring “Earth’s magnetic field and natural low-level radiation created by different rock types up to several miles beneath the surface.”

“This information will help researchers develop geologic maps in three dimensions, which can provide scientists with the framework needed to better evaluate natural resources, groundwater, or earthquake hazards,” officials said in their release.

The aircraft will not capture photos or video data, officials said.