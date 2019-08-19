Lancaster’s Love Your Block program has opened its fall application period for groups seeking mini-grants — and it has expanded the eligible area beyond Howard Avenue and Churchtowne.

Community groups in south-side neighborhoods anywhere from Beaver Street on the west to South Broad Street on the east may now apply, City Hall said in a news release.

The expansion roughly quadruples the number of eligible properties.

It's being done because residents outside the original area wanted to take part, and the city determined it was feasible, said Carl Patterson, who with his colleague, Michael Prescott, has been implementing Love Your Block over the past year.

In addition, groups can now adopt parks and playgrounds as well as residential blocks, and can seek mini-grants for improvement projects there.

Neighborhood mini-grants can be up to $2,000, while park grants can be up to $2,500.

More information and the applications are available online. The deadline is Sept. 30.

Love Your Block Map: