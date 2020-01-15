East Cocalico Township police
ASSAULT
DENVER: Ramon J. Garcia, 41, of Denver, was charged with simple assault and harassment for hitting a woman in the face on Dec. 23, police said.
DUI
DENVER: Rachelle L. Ulrich, 43, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing ton a parked vehicle in a driveway on West Church Street, Jan. 1, police said. Ulrich's blood alcohol content was .213%, police said.
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jethro Hersh, 45, of Reinholds, was charged with driving under the influence after striking several mailboxes and a utility pole on Dec. 21 in the 700 block of West Swartzvile Road, police said. Hersh's blood alcohol content was .0233%, police said.
DENVER: Connor Pekarek, 23, of Denver, was charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into a pole and rolled his vehicle on Dec. 13 on Hill Road in Denver, police said. Pekarek went around a curve at a high rate of speed and had a blood alcohol content of .082%, police said. He also had THC in his system when he crashed, police said.
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Emanuel Valcourt-Irizarry, 32, of the 1500 block of North Reading Road, was charged with driving under the influence, false identification to law enforcement and driving with a suspended or revoked license after being stopped for a traffic violation in the 1500 block of North Reading Road on Nov. 8, 2019, police said. Valcourt-Irizarry couldn't perform a roadside sobriety test and he also had marijuana in his blood, police said.
FORGERY
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Jessica Croxton, 20, of Denver, was charged with forgery and bad checks after an investigation showed that someone had cashed four fraudulent checks value at $625 on Dec. 4, police said. Croxton was identified through bank surveillance and photos posted to social media, police said.
East Earl Township police
THEFT
EAST EARL TWP.: Chrisman E. Stoltzfus, 52, of Lancaster, was charged with retail theft after he entered a business and took $29.99 in merchandise on Jan. 4, police said.
Manheim Township police
DUI
MANHEIM TWP.: Bruce S. Kalas, 70, of Lancaser, was charged with driving under the influence after he was observed cursing, yelling and stumbling to a vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald's, 1829 Oregon Pike, at 5:02 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said.
DOG LAW VIOLATION
MANHEIM TWP.: Michael Linn Adams, 55, of Lancaster, was charged with a dog law violation after he permitted his dog to leave his property unleashed and run at large at 2:19 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Barre Drive, police said.
Manor Township police
TRESPASSING
MANOR TWP.: Cailen A. Herr, 19, of West Earl Township, was charged with criminal trespassing and stalking after he entered another person's residence to leave "love notes" despite having bail release conditions that stated he was to refrain from entering the person's residence on Jan. 8 in the 200 block of Stone Mill Road, police said.