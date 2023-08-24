Two local animal shelters will waive adoption fees this weekend as part of Clear the Shelters events.

PSCPA

The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Lancaster location will waive all adoption fees Saturday as part of the Clear the Shelters initiative.

The event comes at a crucial time for both dog and cat populations, as shelters are at capacity. Adoption fees will also be waived for small animals, including rabbits and guinea pigs.

All normal adoption processes and policies will remain in effect during the fee-waived adoption day. (Some small fees may apply, like for cardboard cat carriers for those who don’t bring them.) For more information, on those procedures, visit pspca.org/adoption-process.

The PSCPA Lancaster Center is located at 848 S. Prince St. in Lancaster. Its hours are noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit pspca.org.

Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania will waive adoption fees for dogs, cats and critters from Friday to Sunday at both its Lancaster and Berks County locations.

All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s adoption screening process, and approval is not guaranteed.

The fee-waived adoption event is made possible due to a donation by Rawden Joint Ventures, a McDonald’s franchise owned by Stephanie and Christian Rawden.

The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving is located at 2195 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster. The Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving is located at 1801 N. 11th St. in Reading. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both locations.

For more information, visit humanepa.org/adoption.