Looking for a few good men(tors): Lancaster County veterans court program searching for volunteers

Like the old U.S. Marine Corps recruiting slogan, Lancaster County’s veterans court program is looking for a few good men.

And women. And not just Marines — soldiers and sailors are needed, too.

They’re needed as mentors for veterans court, an alternative sentencing program aimed at giving veterans who’ve committed a crime the opportunity to get their lives back on track.

Those who complete the program, depending on their case, can have their record expunged, see more serious charges dropped and get a reduced sentence — possibly avoiding incarceration altogether.

Participants must meet requirements as they move through the program’s phases, such as staying off alcohol and drugs, getting a job, and showing up for regular check-ins with court employees.

But perhaps the most important element of the program is pairing a participant with a mentor, someone the participant can talk with and seek guidance from. Mentors must be veterans.

“We try to match them up with the same branch of service, but it’s very difficult because we just don’t have enough people,” said Stephen Shaw, the mentor coordinator.

“It’s a constant issue,” said Shaw, 78, of East Lampeter Township. “It’s constant recruiting.”

Because of the shortage of volunteers, Shaw said, some mentors are paired with three participants. Like him, most mentors are retired.

'Volunteering ... makes me happy'

If Chuck Cott can mentor, surely others can.

Cott is 99 years old. He was a major in the Army Air Corps, predecessor to the Air Force, participating in 35 bombing missions over Europe during WWII.

Cott, who lives with his daughter Linda Cott in Lititz, learned about the veterans court program a couple years ago during a bus trip to see the WWII memorial in Washington, D.C.

After attending a veterans court graduation, he decided he wanted to mentor.

“I just had no idea there was such a dedicated group of people in Lancaster and so many veterans who were having trouble,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday.

He’s been paired with three men, all of whom have graduated. One was a Vietnam veteran and the other two were Iraq and Afghanistan vets.

“I was looking at it that I hoped I could be of some help,” Cott said.

In a handwritten follow-up note he gave a reporter Thursday, Cott wrote, “Additionally, I would like to add, simply, volunteering for veteran’s court makes me happy.”

Looking back on the men he served with half a century ago, Cott recognized that one of his crew members “desperately needed help after WWII. He did not make it.”

The man had trouble readjusting to civilian life and had struggles before dying young, Cott said. There weren’t programs then like there are now to help with transitions, and many veterans kept silent about their personal struggles, he said.

“Serving changes every detail and aspect of your life. Our soldiers need additional transitional help,” he wrote.

The need

Lancaster County’s veterans court has 15 mentors. Ideally, Shaw would like to have at least five more.

The pandemic hasn’t helped.

Judge Jeffery Wright, who has overseen veterans court since its inception nine years ago, said he discusses the program when he gives talks to various groups and puts interested people in touch with Shaw.

“I haven’t been able to do any of that for a year,” he said.

(And because of the pandemic, veterans court hasn’t been able to meet in-person regularly in Wright’s courtroom for weekly meetings. Participants are meeting by video.)

Wright said mentors are critically important to the program. There’s a bond among members of the military that civilians can find hard to understand, said the judge, who is not a veteran.

“No matter what branch of the military you’re in, it’s camaraderie and relying on the man or woman on either side of you,” he said.

Alex Marschka, a sergeant in the Marine Reserves, was accepted into veterans court in 2018 after getting a DUI. He graduated in December 2019.

“The judge is very intimidating at first. I was scared. I was fearful. I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. His mentor “was kind of like an ally that I didn’t know that I needed.”

The mentor-participant relationship is confidential.

“You can be honest and comfortable opening up to them,” Marschka said.

Marschka, 31, of Leola, credited veterans court with helping get him on track to enroll in Berks County’s fire academy. When he completes the training and life settles down, he said he hopes to be able to be a mentor himself.

Mentors are volunteers; they undergo training and are asked to commit to a year minimum, but Shaw said a several-year commitment is ideal. Mentors are expected to talk with their mentees at least once a week and be available if the person they are paired with needs to talk with them. Mentors do not have to be veterans court graduates, as those who complete the program are called, although some mentors have come through the program, Shaw said.

Often, it’s the mentor that opens the lines of communication.

“The participants are not good communicators,” Shaw said. And they can lack good decision-making skills.

“We’re there for support,” said mentor Dan Natividad,. “But you definitely have to be very honest and up front with them.”

Shaw was a mentor before becoming coordinator about nine months ago.

“Like a lot of people, I thought I could contribute something,” said Shaw, who spent his active duty in the Marines then became a middle school teacher in York County and served 20 years in the National Guard.

Rewarding experience

Natividad, 68, of Lancaster Township, served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 14 years, the Army for 11 years then taught science, history and math in the School District of Lancaster.

He’s going on three years as a mentor.

“Basically, I like to try to help people if I can. That’s really it,” he said. He’s mentored about a dozen people and is still friends with the first person he mentored, whom he also credits with helping him learn the ropes of being a mentor.

“There’s no better teacher than experience,” he said.

His first mentee wound up in veterans court because of drug use.

“Basically, most of our guys (participants are mostly male) get caught with either alcohol or drugs ... The military is not too careful in prescribing painkillers, actually. I won’t say it’s across the board” but it can lead to addiction problems, said Natividad, who also worked as a drug and alcohol counselor at the former St. Joseph Hospital.

Another mentor, Peter Beckary, 56, of Ephrata Township, got involved about a year ago, just before the pandemic arrived.

The Air Force vet is paired with two Army vets, one near his age and another younger.

The older vet, who had trouble with alcohol, had lost his wife to cancer and has a teenage son.

“He’s doing absolutely great. It’s really fun to see. His relationship with his son is growing,” Beckary said.

Beckary helped the man, who had lost his license, find a community service project that’s required as part of the program.

“I’m not trying to pat my own back, but I helped him out and it felt great,” he said.

Beckary, who had never mentored before, said the training is not difficult, nor is the time commitment too daunting.

“It’s just helping. It’s more being a brother …We’ll harass the hell out of each other, but when it comes down to it, we care for each other. We help with setbacks and celebrate successes.”

