The end of November in 2020 will be marked with a luminous full moon and a lunar eclipse.

The full moon, also known as the "full beaver moon" to native groups, will be at its brightest Monday morning, Nov. 30, but will be plenty visible tonight.

It's named the full beaver moon because this is the time of the year where beavers start to build their dams.

It's also when beavers are plump and ideal for hunting for pelts, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The main distraction from the full moon will be the lunar eclipse that will be visible across the entirety of North and South America.

In Lancaster County, the eclipse will start on Sunday at 2:53 a.m. and continue until 6:53 a.m. The peak will be at 4:42 a.m., according to TimeandDate.com.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and moon, blocking the sun's light from reaching the moon. They are relatively common.

This is the fourth and final lunar eclipse of 2020.

There will be one more full moon this year — the full cold moon will be at its brightest Dec. 29.