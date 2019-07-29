Two 90-degree days are on tap to start the week in Lancaster County, according to forecasts.
Today's high could reach 92, and Tuesday's high could be 93 degrees, AccuWeather says.
The hot days will be accompanied by sun with some clouds.
Later Tuesday evening look for showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
The stormy weather could continue during the day Wednesday. There's a 70 percent chance of rainfall between a tenth and quarter of an inch, according to the weather service.
Temperatures in the 80s are likely through the rest of the week.