Ron Martin, a face familiar to nearly anyone who's tuned into WGAL News 8 in the past four decades, has announced his retirement, the news station announced Thursday.

Martin, who's been with the station for more than 37 years, will retire on Nov. 25.

He began working for the WGAL News 8 team in 1983, becoming the station's main weeknight news anchor in 2000.

The station called Martin a vital member for its Emmy Award-winning network.

Originally from York, Martin worked as a desk assistant at NBC News in Washington D.C. before graduating from Howard University and moving back to Central Pennsylvania.

From the Hanover race riots to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2000, Martin has continued to lead WGAL's coverage of events that have shaped history.

"WGAL was my dream job and I've enjoyed every one of the 37 years I've been here," Martin said in a news release. "But as an anchorman, you work a lot of nights and now it's time for me to spend more time with my family."

In total, Martin is a six-time Emmy award winner and has also been honored for his community service contributions. He's been honored and recognized by the state of Pennsylvania, cities of York and Harrisburg, York and Harrisburg's NAACP chapters, the school districts of both York and Harrisburg and the Lancaster Urban League.

WGAL will look back at Martin's most memorable moments during its 5 p.m. broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

