Longtime Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology President William Griscom has announced his retirement.
In a letter to faculty and staff Monday, Griscom said leading the college for the past 23 years "has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life." His last day on the job will be Jan. 31, 2020.
"In my opinion the College is in an extremely strong position to continue to grow and reach the full potential inherent in its mission," Griscom said in his letter. "I will do everything possible to insure a smooth transition and to be available to assist the College in any way possible."
Griscom in a phone interview with LNP Monday afternoon said his decision to retire was a matter of "personal energy" and "it's time to give somebody else an opportunity to lead the institution."
The 73-year old said that he wanted to leave when he felt "that I was still contributing and I was still on top of what we were doing, and I feel that way now."
The school has grown to more than 1,200 students from about 500 students in 1996, when Griscom took over the college -- then named the Thaddeus Stevens State School of Technology.
Founded in 1905, the college changed to its current name in 1998, when it was accredited by the Commission of Higher Education Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools as a two-year technical college, newspaper records show. That's also when it started offering associate's degrees rather than two-year certificates.
Griscom said he's proud of those accomplishments, plus the college's commitment to base decisions on relevant student and workforce data.
The college consistently touts a job placement rate of above 96% for its graduates. The college's website states there are at least eight jobs per graduate.
Tom Baldrige, Lancaster Chamber President and a member of Thaddeus Stevens board of trustees, lauded Griscom for his "transformational leadership" and "unparalleled service and commitment" to the college and Lancaster community.
"Bill fully gets the connection between what is taught in the classroom and what is needed in the workplace, and he made certain that Stevens changed as needed to fully and consistently connect those dots," Baldrige said. "In so doing, he changed thousands of people's lives and he assured continued economic success for hundreds of companies."
The 2018 opening of its $23.9 million Greiner Campus -- 60,000 square feet of space for advanced manufacturing programs in southeast Lancaster city -- was one of many initiatives to fill in-demand jobs in Lancaster.
