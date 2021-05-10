A longtime police horse will be retiring this Saturday, Lancaster police announced.

Duke, the 22-year-old Percheron, will be clopping down from his position as a police mount after 18 years of service at Saturday’s “Coffee With a Cop” event at the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design Art Park at North Prince and West Chestnut streets at 10 a.m., the police department stated in a post on social media.

The equine officer will be retiring to a private farm “where he will be able to enjoy his golden years,” police said. He will retire as the longest-serving police animal in Lancaster police history.

Duke served in numerous large crowd events during his service, becoming a crowd favorite due to his massive size, white coat and gentle disposition, police said.

The 2,100-pound horse has served as part of protection details for VIPs, politicians and world leaders, such as when he traveled to Pittsburgh in 2009 to assist during the G20 summit and when he traveled to Philadelphia in 2015 to take part in a protection detail for Pope Francis’ visit, according to the post. He also gave country music singer Darryl Worley a tour of the Long’s Park concert venue during the 2006 FallFest Music Concert.

Duke has also served as a trainer for new mounted officers and horses, training all of the police department’s current mounted officers and most of their current mounts, according to the post.

Duke first came to Lancaster in the fall of 2002 from Toronto, Canada, when he was 3 years old, according to the post. He was an Amish plow horse prior to joining police.

Duke began patrolling Lancaster city in the spring of 2003 after he completed his police training.

Police will also be introducing their two newest equine members of the Mounted Unit on Saturday: King and Jake, both 8-year-old Percherons.

King comes to Lancaster from New Hampshire, after an extensive earch that began after former police mount Charlie died in January 2020, police said. Much of King’s police training took place as much of downtown Lancaster was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

King’s first official duties took place in June 2020, when he took part in efforts to locate Linda Stoltzfoos. King covered about 250 acres of farm fields during the search, walking about 15 miles.

Much like Duke, Jake began his life as a plow horse on an Amish farm in Ohio, according to the post. Jake then went to a Mennonite farm in Ohio where he learned to pull carriages and be ridden under a saddle.

Jake’s police training took place throughout winter and early spring of 2021, police said. He will begin patrolling downtown later this month.