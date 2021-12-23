Karen Martynick, the executive director of the leading farmland preservation organization in the county, is retiring at the end of next week after more than 16 years in the job.

She will be succeeded by Jeff Swinehart, who will become Lancaster Farmland Trust’s president and CEO effective Jan. 1, according to an announcement from the trust’s board of trustees.

Martynick took over leadership of the trust in 2004. Earlier this month, trust officials credited her with leading the organization to becoming “one of the most successful, and one of the 50 largest, land trusts in the nation.”

The nonprofit trust purchases farmland to protect it from non-agricultural development, often collaborating with the county’s Agricultural Preserve Board. To date, the organization has preserved 33,202 acres across 540 farms, officials said.

Before taking the farmland trust position, Martynick served as a Chester County commissioner for 8 years and was executive director of Pennsylvania’s Republican State Committee.

Swinehart praised Martynick’s leadership at the trust, attributing the trust's “incredible organization” to Martynick’s “diligence, careful consideration and the utmost of respect for the community she serves.”

Swinehart, a Lancaster County native, joined the trust in 2000 and currently serves as chief operating officer, according to the announcement.