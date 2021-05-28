Long's Park in Lancaster is back open after about a day and a half of cleanup from Wednesday night's severe storm.

Essentially all 80 acres of the park, located near Park City Center on Harrisburg Pike, reopened at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to Ryan Hunter, Lancaster's manager of parks and public property. None of the park is off limits, he said, with the exception of a few areas marked by caution tape as well as space taken up by construction vehicles.

Hunter urged visitors to use caution when navigating the park.

As for cleanup, Hunter said it's about 90% done. There are still a few felled trees and logs left on the ground, some turf restoration necessary where crews removed tree stumps, and repairs to be done on one of the large pavilions on the property where a tree fell on the roof.

Hunter said he expected cleanup to continue through the coming week. No timetable was given for the pavilion repair.

Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday caused about 80 downed or damaged trees in the park. The park — a popular summer destination for Lancaster residents and visitors, particularly during a holiday weekend — was closed all day Thursday and for several hours Friday morning and afternoon.

Heavy winds also knocked down trees and traffic lights along Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster and Manheim Township Wednesday evening.