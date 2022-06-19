Long's Park Amphitheater at 60: Original blueprints reveal secret of how roof appears to float

If you live in Lancaster County, there’s a good chance you’ve spent several hours looking at the Long’s Park Amphitheater stage, site of the long-running free Summer Music Series.

But few know that the secret to its strength lies beneath the soil.

This year, the amphitheater marks its 60th anniversary as one of the county’s most iconic and popular, if not unusual, landmarks – where acts like the Glenn Miller Band, Count Basie and Frankie Avalon have entertained audiences filling the lawn stretched out beyond the stage.

Gregory J. Scott, partner emeritus of RLPS Architects and architecture columnist for LNP | LancasterOnline, is one of the thousands of Lancaster County residents who attend the Summer Music Series’ annual Patriotic Concert on the Fourth of July.Coleman & Coleman, a predecessor firm to RLPS Architects, designed the structure.

Naturally, Scott appreciated the amphitheater with an architect’s eye. But getting his hands on the original blueprints – provided to him and the Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation by Wickersham Construction, which served as the project’s general contractor – told a deeper story about what makes the amphitheater special.

Little details of the stage The original redwood fascia, or connective wood, noted in the blueprints remains, though it’s been painted or refinished.

Those involved with planning the amphitheater did utilize local companies, too. The roofing was from Armstrong World Industries, a new material at the time called Hypolon.

While most of the blueprint is actualized in the amphitheater, there's at least one detail that was changed to cut costs.The brick that lines the building's sides and the foot of the stage were first intended to be stone.

How the roof defies gravity

The Long’s Park Amphitheater is not your average, round community bandshell, and it’s nearly one of a kind.

Its defining feature is its triangular roof, lined with wooden planks, that protrudes past the stage. Its brick base is flanked by supporting steel beams on each side. Behind the stage, black walls give performers a blank canvas and provide contrast to the white, kite-like acoustic baffles above the performance space.

"It is such a strange shape that it can't be drawn on a flat surface,” said Mrs. Clifford L. Coleman, of the Coleman and Coleman design team, in a 1961 Lancaster New Era article. “We had to make a model of it to see what it looked like."

There’s at least one other existing structure that’s similar to Long’s Park Amphitheater, though not quite identical. The Tramway Gas Station in Palm Springs, Florida, built in 1965, has a similar protruding roof.

The amphitheater, which was completed in 1962 and cost $65,000 – or about $620,000 today – opened to rave reviews, sometimes even from the performers themselves. Singer, trumpeter and big band leader Vaughn Monroe, who performed at the Day of Music Dedication celebration for the amphitheater in 1962, was one of the earliest fans.

“I’ve seen a good many structures of this type, but this setup for the enjoyment of the people of Lancaster is one of the best,” Monroe said in a May 1962 Sunday News article. “I hope you realized what this amphitheater is going to do for entertainment in Lancaster.”

The amphitheater’s striking roof seems to defy gravity, hanging effortlessly above the stage.

The key to that lies below Long’s Park.

The roof is supported by three beams on either side of the stage, anchored by concrete, Scott discovered while researching the amphitheater and reviewing those initial blueprints. The structure is made stronger by those beams being connected to each other, acting as tendons, Scott says. A longer steel beam runs roughly 76 feet across the stage beneath the ground, linking the systems on each side of the stage to each other.

"It's connected,” Scott explains. “Otherwise, the weight of that roof will want to push and spread the building."

Those beams are buried shallower than one might expect, at just 4 foot 6 inches below the ground, according to the blueprints. And yet, Scott says, they’re at the heart of the structure’s success.

“This really, in my mind, really tells it all,” Scott says.

If You Go Gregory J. Scott will speak on the architectural elements of the Long’s Park Amphitheater during a Sept. 30 gala at the Trust Performing Arts Center in Lancaster. The event will also include an art auction to benefit the Long’s Park Ampitheater Foundation’s Summer Music Series and annual art festival. Check back with LNP | LancasterOnline for more details closer to the gala.

He shared his findings with Dave Wauls, former Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation president and current board member.

“It's exciting, because then you can leave some of the misconceptions some people have about it,” Wauls says.

Another unassuming, yet important, aspect of the stage’s design are the wind vents tucked away at the rear end of the stage. Without them, there’s potential for the wind to get trapped, and have “nowhere to go but up,” Scott says, potentially compromising the structure.

"The audience doesn't see them, but without them, there would be some major damage."

Striking features

Scott describes its unusual roof shape as a “hybrid hyperbolic paraboloid.” A typical hyperbolic paraboloid resembles a saddle. The amphitheater roof has elements of that shape but does not exactly replicate it – hence the “hybrid” label.

Scott says when looking at the amphitheater from the side, it reminds him of a big bug, as if it’s about to crawl up the hill toward Park City Mall.

“See how the legs are supporting the big body?" he says.

The kite-like structures seemingly floating above the stage are acoustic baffles, Scott explains, to help direct the sound from performers out into the audience. The blueprints reveal that these are nine identical baffles, though they look varied. The optical illusion comes from the angles at which the baffles are placed.

"That's the only reason it works,” Scott says. “It wouldn't work at all without those baffles."

Because of the structure’s function, Scott says its creation is more a form of engineering than architecture, which most often refers to dwellings. The blueprints also indicate an outside acoustical engineering firm, Bolt, Beranek and Newman of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was called in on the project.

“It's actually both, but it's mostly engineering,” he says. “The architecture is subservient to the engineering."

The acoustics and purpose figure into the structure’s placement, too. Wauls says records indicate that the original idea was to puta bandshell in the middle of the park’s lake. "Then they had an engineer come, and (the engineer) said, ‘You have a natural amphitheater right here,’ ” Wauls says. At the time, that green hillside, where Lancastrians gather for concerts today, was a golf course.

“It's just natural,” Scott says. “It's a no-brainer."

Before the music: An Easter service Before the Long’s Park Amphitheater was dedicated and held its first concert, it was the site of an Easter Sunday service. Worshippers gathered April 22, 1962, in the park for a sunrise service. The following day, the Intelligencer Journal shared a photo from the service, in which a cross is visible on stage, and people stand in the field in their Sunday best. A formal dedication featuring a full day of entertainment, featuring local and national musicians, followed on May 26, 1962.

Timeless appeal

And from raucous musicians to extreme weather, the amphitheater has endured a lot.

While Dave Wauls, former Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation president and current board member, says the foundation doesn’t have detailed records on maintenance, he says small holes were fixed ahead of this year’s Summer Music Series season. Additionally, newspaper records point to repairs in 2009, when Wickersham Construction completed roof repairs and Two Dudes Painting Co. and the Lancaster chapter of Painting and Decorating Contractors of America gave the structure a fresh coat of paint, among other repairs.

While the amphitheater turns 60 this year, average passersby may have difficulty assigning it to a particular decade. So, what’s helped it age so well?

"I think because its form is so simple,” Scott says. “It's not caught up in details.”

Scott describes the amphitheater’s elements as timeless. He compares it to a pavilion in view from the amphitheater across the park’s lawn, immediately identifying it from 1910 or 1920 due to its details.

“But this I would say, this could be even today,” Scott says, pointing to the amphitheater. “You might change it up, it might be stainless steel … but its form is timeless, because it's so simple.”