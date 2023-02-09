Work is underway to convert a section of Long’s Park into a wetland that will improve water quality in Long’s Pond and the Little Conestoga Creek.

A contractor recently began work on a project in the Lancaster city public park, which will be completed by July. The project is being completed by Flyway Excavating Inc. of Rapho Township at a cost of $1,947,500.

The project, which is located at the northern end of Long’s Park, should improve water quality in the pond and creek. The city says it will help the city meet its requirements for reducing pollution in the larger Chesapeake Bay watershed. It will also be accessible by a new boardwalk and bridge.

“Runoff quality improvements by the project will result in reduced nutrient and sediment loading to the Little Conestoga Creek Watershed in the Lower Susquehanna River Basin, ultimately contributing to improved water quality in Chesapeake Bay. The pond itself will also benefit from the project,” Amber Strazzo, communications manager for the City of Lancaster, said in an emailed statement.

The project will replace part of an existing ballfield. It is not expected to impact parking long-term, or during construction. The Long’s Park Commission says it will not create any disruption to the summer music series or fireworks.

A 31-acre area including parts of Long’s Park and Route 30 drains into Long’s Pond and the Little Conestoga. The wetland would naturally filter that water, improving water quality by removing nitrogen and phosphorus.

New pipes connecting Long’s Pond and the wetlands would pump water to be filtered. A natural treatment system including a new small pond with floating islands, two man-made marshes, and a sand filter would filter the water before it ultimately returned to the pond.

The city says that wetland will eliminate one-third of the pond’s algae, as well as phosphorus and nitrogen – nutrients which are blamed for degrading the health of the Chesapeake Bay. It also says it will also improve water quality in the Little Conestoga. It will help the city meet pollution reduction requirements it must meet to keep its storm sewer permit from the state.

The requirements are part of a combined state and federal effort to reduce pollution in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

The project has been in the works for at least six years. It was originally proposed to also filter runoff from portions of the nearby Park City Center parking lot. Later plans included plans to filter water from the neighboring LSC Communications printing plant, but they were scrapped after the Parks Commission received estimates for the project last year.