A project to replace a bridge on Route 772 in Manheim Borough starting later this month will impact traffic for more than a year.

On April 25, workers are scheduled to begin replacing the bridge on Route 772 (West High Street) between Meadow Lane and South Snyder Street, according to the state Department of Transportation.

For the first month of the project, flaggers will be directing traffic on the bridge during daytime hours. There will be no restrictions before 8:30 a.m. On Fridays there will be no restrictions from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

After the first month, the bridge will have one lane of traffic, with temporary traffic lights to allow vehicles to travel in both directions.

The $3.5 million project is expected to be completed in August 2024. J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, is the contractor.