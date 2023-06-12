Sam Lombardo has withdrawn his request to have Lancaster City Council approve a demolition permit the city historical commission opposes.

A request from the prominent businessman’s development company to demolish a blighted row home at 227 W. James St. was set for a vote at 6:30 tonight at City Council’s meeting at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St., but it withdrew the request on Friday.

Joel Callihan, chief financial officer of Lombardo’s development company, Immobili Commerciali, confirmed Monday that the demolition application was withdrawn. He said the company is evaluating options and had no further comment.

Lombardo, who proposed the demolition as part of a planned $5 million expansion of his restaurant at 216 Harrisburg Ave., says fixing the building would cost more than it is worth. Contractors hired by Lombardo’s have estimated it would cost $650,000 to restore the building to a livable commission.

A planned expansion of the parking lot — which Lombardo’s needs to meet city parking requirements — will use part of the lot that the house sits on.

The historical commission, which advises City Council on demolitions and construction projects in the city’s heritage conservation district, recommended against Lombardo’s request in April. The historical commission’s recommendations are nonbinding. Members of the commission have said tearing down the row house would leave a hole in the streetscape and hurt the density and character of the neighborhood. The commission has OK’d demolition of later additions which were added to the original, late-1800s house.

On Monday, Callihan declined to say why the demolition application was withdrawn or if Immobili plans to reapply.

Last week, prior to withdrawing the application, Lombardo told City Council’s community planning committee that he plans to put a community garden on the site of the house, and would consider allowing residents to park in his expanded parking lot when the restaurant is closed.

Historical Commission Vice President Steve Funk said those community benefits could possibly change how the commission looks at the demolition request — but Immobili would have to resubmit its request for the commission to consider them.

Third review could come in July

If Immobili reapplies for a demolition permit, it would require the historical commission to review the demolition for the third time since it was proposed last November. Immobili withdrew its first demolition request in February, after the commission recommended against demolition.

If Immobili reapplies, the earliest it would receive a review from the commission would be July. The deadline for applications to be heard at the commission’s June 20 meeting passed late last week.

Callihan told LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this year that the demolition isn’t needed to begin the expansion.

The historical commission has previously proposed a third option — that Lombardo leave the building standing without paying the cost of fully restoring it. Commission Chairman Chris Peters said in April that it would probably cost less than $200,000 to stabilize the building so a future owner could restore it.

The architect designing the Lombardo’s expansion has said that $650,000 to restore the building would represent a net loss for the owner. The estimated $5 million restaurant expansion includes improving three other row homes on West James Street. A former lighting store is being demolished to make way for an expanded dining area, outdoor seating, a new deli and private cigar lounge.