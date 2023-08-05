Restaurateur and philanthropist Sam Lombardo's latest request to demolish a blighted row home in Lancaster city's heritage conservation district won't come before Lancaster City Council until September at the earliest.

A demolition permit application filed by Lombardo’s company as part of its plan to expand his namesake restaurant was scheduled to go before City Council's community planning committee this week. Before the meeting took place, the company asked to be removed from the meeting’s agenda.

The demolition request is still pending. The architects of the restaurant’s expansion plan say that renovating the house, located at 227 W. James St., would cost more than $650,000. Lombardo wants to use part of the property for a $5 million expansion of Lombardo’s Restaurant, 216 Harrisburg Ave., that is supposed to begin this year.

A Lombardo’s spokesperson said the company delayed the presentation until September so it could be refined further.

The city’s historical commission, which advises City Council on all new construction and demolition in the heritage conservation district, opposes the demolition. It has voted against Lombardo’s request three times since last fall. However, the historical commission’s decisions are advisory only, they are not binding.

City Council sides with the historical commission in nearly every project in the district. Since 2008, there have been only three cases where it split from the commission’s recommendation.