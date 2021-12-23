Multiple conservation agencies are investigating damage to a stream in Conestoga Township that is believed to be the result of logging activity on private land.

Photos of the damage, taken by an individual who alerted conservation officials about it, show muddy tread marks left by heavy machinery that was apparently driven across the waterway, tamping down its natural banks.

According to the person who reported the damage to authorities, the stream runs near a site where loggers were recently cutting mature hardwood trees.

On Wednesday, Jeff Schmidt, a waterways conservation officer with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, confirmed the agency is investigating the damage. It was reported at a small, forested area along farmland near the 500 block of Kendig Road. The stream is a tributary of Stehman Run, which flows into the Conestoga River at the Rock Hill Road bridge.

Schmidt said the damage was reported to the commission Friday, and he confirmed the involvement of the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Lancaster County Conservation District.

Officials from Fish and Boat and the conservation district conducted a joint site inspection Monday, Schmidt said. Two individuals associated with the logging project also were present, he said. Schmidt did not identify the loggers, deferring to DEP officials, who did not immediately respond to questions about the damage Wednesday.

According to Schmidt, damage to the streambanks amounts to a “significant violation” of conservation rules. He cited both the initial impact of the damage, as well as the potential for ongoing environmental impacts.

The damage, which Schmidt called an “earth disturbance,” could lead to accelerated erosion within the waterway. Eroding streambanks, he said, can cause silt and sediments to run downstream.

“In point of fact, silt and sediment are the leading waterway pollutants in the commonwealth,” Schmidt said.

Governments and private conservation groups across the county are working to meet a federal mandate to reduce pollution from sediment and related nutrients, which impair both local waterways and those downstream, including the Chesapeake Bay. More than half of Lancaster County’s waterways are considered impaired.

Damage to the “aquatic environment” could lead to penalties, Schmidt said, adding that misdemeanor violations could come with a fine of $250 to $5,000, as well as 90 days in jail.

Landowners also could be held liable, Schmidt said.

“In general, when a landowner contracts for a timber harvest or other earth-moving activity they should confirm that the contract underscores … that best management practices are employed prior to any disturbance and throughout the duration of the work so as to consistently maintain site integrity,” he said.

Christopher Thompson, the conservation district manager, also confirmed the Monday site visit but said he could not share many details because an investigation is ongoing.

“There are multiple landowners involved and the timbering is extensive,” Thompson said.

Early Wednesday afternoon, a man related to one of the property owners -- who would not provide his full name -- spoke over the phone, confirming he had been in contact with investigating officials.

“It’s not a real major thing,” the man said, explaining that loggers said they will repair the area. “It’s all settled.”

He also would not provide the name of the logging company that was working in the area.

Schmidt said any local residents who witnessed potential violations in the area should contact him at jeschmidt@pa.gov. Those tips can be kept confidential, he said.