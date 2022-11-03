The historic steam engine No. 475 is undergoing repairs after crashing into an excavator late Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Strasburg Rail Road’s Leaman Place junction, according to Hope Graby, Strasburg Rail Road’s strategic marketing director. She explained that as part of the steam train ride, the engine moves from one end of the train to the other, a maneuver called a “run-around.”

“During this time, the steam engine briefly moves to a parallel track,” Graby wrote in an email Thursday morning. “It was during this move that a misaligned switch kept the steam locomotive on the same track as the parked excavator.”

Passengers were not on the train or the excavator at the time of the impact. Graby said that no injuries occurred.

Damage to No. 475 is still being assessed, but Graby said it is considered “relatively minor” and the Strasburg Rail Road mechanical team will work to repair the smoke box door and headlight on the front of the train. The repairs will likely take a few days, and Graby said the railroad expects No. 475 will be fully operational for the annual Christmas Trains, which runs from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24.

No. 475 is the oldest steam engine that the railroad has, Graby said. Baldwin Locomotive Works of Philadelphia built the locomotive 1906, according to the Strasburg Rail Road’s website, and ran on the Norfolk & Western Railroad as a mixed use engine until 1962.

It is the only 4-8-0 (referring to its wheel configuration) class locomotive currently operating in North America, and it came to Strasburg in 1991. It pulled its first passenger train on Strasburg’s line in November 1993, Graby said.