Citing environmental and safety concerns, Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority has started charging a $20 penalty to anyone who arrives at one of its facilities with a load of trash that is not covered by a tarp.

Violators will first be given a chance to leave and return with a tarp before the penalty is levied, according to authority CEO Robert Zorbaugh.

The waste authority, which operates multiple sites in Lancaster and Dauphin counties, is applying the penalty to both residential and commercial customers. However, commercial customers have largely been compliant with tarping rules, Zorbaugh said.

“It’s the homeowner that has always been a problem,” he said, noting that the problem of uncovered loads has been ongoing for decades.

In the past, authority officials circulated postcards, posted banners and even distributed tarps to customers to educate them about the requirement to cover loads, Zorbaugh said. None of that worked, he said.

“Enough is enough. We are really going to crack down on this to try to change behavior,” he added.

The financial penalty is levied against first-time offenders; repeat offenders will be refused services and turned away, officials said Wednesday.

Customers must use tarps or other coverings to secure loads in accordance with state and federal law, as well as authority policy. State law requires loads to be “covered with a securely fastened water-resistant cover that eliminates the potential for littering and other nuisances,” authority officials said.

Failing to properly secure loads can lead to trash falling out of vehicles, potentially threatening motorist safety and environmental health.

Authority officials cited data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, which showed unsecured loads and roadway debris caused about 200,000 crashes nationwide from 2011 to 2014, resulting in 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

Billions of dollars also are spent on litter-cleanup efforts, with about 40% of litter coming from unsecured loads, officials said.

“Our employees spend countless hours collecting litter from trailers, pick-up trucks and commercial vehicles that aren’t properly tarped,” Zorbaugh said. “The objective of the $20 penalty is to change behavior so customers abide by the existing policy.”

Zorbaugh explained that the goal is not to boost revenue through penalty payment, but to simply get all customers to use tarps. The penalty system went into effect earlier this month, he said.

According to authority officials, persons transporting waste should tie large objects directly to vehicles or trailers, never overload vehicles, check for possible shifting among stacked items and secure a water-resistant tarp over entire loads.