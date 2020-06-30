Here is a listing of the Lancaster-area sports results reported June 29.

To report scores, email sports@lnpnews.com.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

14U

Section One

Manheim Lions 10, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 0

— Cael Martin and Chase Travitz combined to throw a no-hitter and Stone Saunders hit two home runs for the Lions.

Penn Manor Comets 6, Cocalico Eagles 5

Hempfield Black 16, Mount Joy 12

Section Two

Mountville Red Sox 17, Manheim Township Thunder 5

Bowmansville Red Sox 12, Hempfield Red 7

Manheim Township Lightning 9, Elizabethtown Navy 4

Cedar Crest Falcons 15, Elizabethtown Black 13

Section Three

Penn Manor Blue 16, Cocalico Eagles 5

12U

Section One

Manheim VFW 13, Solanco Gold 9

Penn Manor 5, Manheim Township Streaks 0

L-S Cardinals 4, Donegal Indians 3

Section Two

Garden Spot Royals 15, Cocalico Blue 5

Manheim Township Thunder 7, Mountville Phillies 5

Manheim Township Lightning 16, Mountville Yankees 6

Manheim VFW 16, Solanco White 7

Section Three

Donegal Green 13, Lancaster Rec 4

Solanco Grey 11, Penn Manor White 9

Donegal Black 15, Manheim Township Chargers 11

Manheim VFW 7, Hempfield 6

— Noah Templin hit an in-the-park home run for Manheim VFW.

10U

Section Two

Cocalico 10, Manheim VFW 0

50+ MEN’S MODIFIED SOFTBALL

Calvary 6, BMC 2

GOLF

MANOR GOLF CLUB

HOFFA MATCHES — Front (plus-5): Don Gehman, Pierce Cloud and Chuck Treier. Back (plus-10) and total (plus-8): Roy Hoffa, Jim Lloyd and Stan Kanavins.

SHOT HIS AGE — Roy Hoffa, age 84, shot a 74.