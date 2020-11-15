It was early evening by the time Dave Zerbe had a chance to take a break to talk about his father-in-law’s Paradise Township turkey farm, where employees were busy working through the hectic Thanksgiving season.

Customer orders were coming in and the farm was ready with enough birds to meet the demand — a reality that exists throughout the local turkey market, experts have said.

But it’s a reality that was far from a sure thing earlier this spring, Zerbe admitted, remembering the uncertainty that came with the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival in the United States and the efforts to slow its spread.

They were efforts that included government-mandated business and school shutdowns that threw the farm-to-consumer supply chain out of whack, leading to empty grocery store shelves and waste on meat and dairy farms.

It was in those early days that Zerbe said his father-in-law, 92-year-old Bob Esbenshade, came to him with concerns about how the virus would impact his 162-year-old Esbenshade Turkey Farm.

“I said ‘Bob, we’ll have to cross that bridge when it comes. We can’t not order birds. That’s your livelihood,’” Zerbe said, adding that the farm raised several thousand cage-free Turkey this year.

Luckily, Zerbe said, things worked out. By Thursday, birds were ready for processing before being sold through Esbenshade’s direct-to-consumer operation, he said.

The same is true at turkey farms, both big and small, across the state, experts said.

“I haven’t heard any concerns about the turkey supply now or concerns about Thanksgiving,” said Liam Migdail, a Pennsylvania Farm Bureau spokesman.

Citing an economist at the American Farm Bureau, Migdail said there are no “major concerns” about turkey availability, with total supply only about 4% below normal late last month.

Going smaller

It’s mostly business as usual on Axel Linde’s 85-acre Colerain Township turkey operation, Lindenhof Farm, where he is poised to offload several hundred pasture-raised birds through direct-to-consumer sales.

“We had lots of questions about how it was all going to work out,” Linde said, recalling the pandemic’s early stages. “But you just kind of assume things were going to get along.”

And they have, he said, but not without some minor changes, especially when it comes to desired bird size.

Linde said his turkeys range from about 8 to 30 pounds, and this year, smaller birds have been the most popular among customers. He guesses that’s because many are planning to host more intimate, immediate-family Thanksgiving dinners in attempts to avoid spreading or contracting the virus.

“We have mostly medium and large ones left,” he said. “Some of the large ones we might cut in half and sell two halves.”

Smaller, single-home gatherings have been encouraged by officials at the state Department of Health, especially with the recent uptick in confirmed Pennsylvania residents ill with COVID-19.

“Any time you come in contact with someone, you are increasing the chance to … transmit the virus — whether that is to families or friends,” a department spokeswoman said. “So, gatherings, big or small, can still transmit the virus and residents should be mindful when hosting any gathering.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

‘We are almost sold out’

Area grocers said they are expecting many consumers to follow that guidance.

“Given the pandemic and the possibility Thanksgiving celebrations will have fewer people, we’ve procured significantly more 10-to-12-pound turkeys, said Dennis Curtin, spokesman for Weis Markets, which has 13 stores in Lancaster County. “We will have plenty of fresh and frozen turkey.”

And it’s expected that some customers will be shopping for their Thanksgiving birds a bit earlier than normal this year, according to Ashley Flower, a spokeswoman for Giant Co., which has 12 Lancaster County stores.

“We are not seeing any supply issues for products related to Thanksgiving,” she said, before later offering advice. “We do encourage people looking for smaller turkeys to get them when they first see them, as we expect the smaller sizes to be popular.”

In neighboring Lebanon County, husband and wife Bryan and Brittany Donovan also kept their attention to the pandemic’s effects on agriculture while tending to their 25 rented acres in Fredericksburg, which they call Horse Shoe Ranch, Bryan Donovan said. But on top of that, the pair — both in their 30s — chose 2020 as their first year growing about 125 pasture-raised turkeys, he said.

Only a few years into their careers in agriculture, the couple has leaned on YouTube videos and online farming communities to learn how to protect their birds from predators, diseases and accidental deaths, while also contending with COVID-19, Bryan Donovan said.

“It’s a lot of us just trying things,” he said. “Turkeys are really hard to raise.”

And Bryan Donovan said he’s learned there is a market for those birds, purchased mostly by regular customers, who’ve connected with the couple through their previous local vegetable and chicken sales, including at Lancaster Central Market.

“We are almost sold out,” he said of his turkeys.

That success isn’t too surprising, according to Mike Badger, with the American Pastured Poultry Producers Association, who said there is a growing trend toward direct-to-consumer sales. That’s especially true following the grocery store supply issues earlier on in the pandemic, he said.

“Demand for locally grown and sourced food has never been higher,” he said. “Farms with a direct-to-consumer model are booming with opportunity. The pandemic validated through example what many local food advocates have said for a long time — that our consolidated food supply was vulnerable.”

Related coverage