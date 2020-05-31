Not everyone on the frontlines of the pandemic is a nurse or doctor. People are also putting themselves at risk to keep grocery stores, restaurants and volunteer operations running.

Many of these roles are filled by teens. LNP|LancasterOnline photographer Suzette Wenger highlights the hard work of six area teens, from stocking shelves and cleaning to packing meal boxes and keeping people fed.

Xavier Rivera, 15 — Works at McDonald’s on Franklin Street in Lancaster

Xavier has worked at the fast-food restaurant for seven months. On weekends, he mostly works the headset for the drive-thru. On weekdays, he mans the fry station. Sometimes he’s put to work cleaning, which he said he loves.

PARENTS: Jose Rivera and Rebecca Santos of Lancaster.

SCHOOL: Will be a junior at McCaskey.

FAVORITE PART OF YOUR JOB: Xavier enjoys cleaning and taking care of the trash. He said he often performs these tasks because other employees find these jobs less appealing.

INTERESTS AND ACTIVITIES: Likes track and field to stay in shape, and enjoys riding his bike. He plays on the school’s soccer team. Also enjoys spending time outdoors.

CAREER IDEAS: He said he’s trying fit in a summer-school class this year so he has a period available for HACC in the fall during his junior year. Then, he would like to go to Thaddeus Stevens College his senior year and hopefully, study something in the computer-aided design (CAD) field.

WHAT'S IT LIKE WORKING DURING COVID-19: “The big change was the masks because working in, like, a hot environment like McDonald’s with the fryer and all that, it’s really hard to not breathe, but just to have the mask on.”

“That was the biggest change and also the customers, there’s not a lot now, but it’s starting to pick up now again, and just people not eating at McDonald’s inside, that’s the biggest change I believe.”

Lauren, 14, Abby, 17, and Kailey Stoner, 18 — Volunteer at The Loft

The three sisters have worked about four to six years at The Loft in Millersville, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food. Before the pandemic, they sorted clothes and performed behind-the-scenes work organizing and putting together bags of food for families and helping people that came into The Loft. Since the pandemic, they’ve been focused on food donations, which have increased.

PARENTS: Nate and Shandra Stoner of Millersville.

SCHOOL: Lauren will be a sophomore and Abby will be a senior at Penn Manor High School. Kailey will be a freshman at Messiah College and plans to study nursing.

FAVORITE PART OF YOUR JOB: Lauren: “I really like talking to the people to see how they are doing, especially the kids because they’re all fun to be around.”

Abby: “Getting to know the families that come in and the kids and just interacting with them.”

Kailey: “I really love seeing what people bring and getting it out there to give to other people and just helping to provide for other families.”

INTERESTS AND ACTIVITIES: Lauren likes running and being outdoors and plays on the soccer and lacrosse teams at school. She and Abby are involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Abby loves to run — at school she runs track, swims and plays tennis. She’s involved in National Honor Society, Student Council and Scrubs Club at Penn Manor. She also loves to cook and to be outside. Kailey enjoys playing volleyball, swimming and being outside and hiking.

CAREER IDEAS: After college, Abby would like to be a NICU nurse, Kailey wants to be a pediatric nurse, and Lauren would like to be a special education teacher.

WHAT'S IT LIKE WORKING DURING COVID-19: Lauren: “We definitely improved our precautions, but the amount of people have increased, too.”

Abby: “I wouldn’t be scared for my safety because we’re wearing masks, and we’re not close to (people), but definitely the needs have gone up because there are a lot more people.”

Kailey: “It’s definitely a lot different. I think it’s harder to see all these families that are out of work, and the needs have gone up a lot. I don’t think it’s a concern that there’s going to be enough food because a lot more people have been donating, and it’s been more than it’s ever been, but I think the amount of people coming is continuing to increase.”

Ethan Reynolds , 18 — Works at the market at Oregon dairy

Ethan has worked at the Market at Oregon Dairy in Manheim Township for almost two years. He stocks shelves when orders come in, fills the water and puts advertisements out. He also organizes the shelves and helps customers.

PARENTS: Darren Reynolds of Leola and Kimberly Reynolds of Lancaster.

SCHOOL: Will be a senior at Conestoga Valley High School.

FAVORITE PART OF YOUR JOB: “Interacting with people on a daily basis when they come to me and ask me stuff, and I like the Oregon Dairy employees. They are friendly and nice.”

“I just like putting the products out; it just feels good that I’m putting items out for people that need food.”

Ethan said he was happy when he fielded a phone call about distilled water from a woman. He was able to help her get the product, so her father could clean his oxygen machine.

INTERESTS AND ACTIVITIES: Enjoys making YouTube videos, traveling and hanging out with friends and family. He relishes all things Penn State and sports. He’s on the track and field team at school and runs the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints.

CAREER IDEAS: Wants to get into the video field and said his dream is to be a camera operator for the news, NBC or ESPN.

WHAT'S IT LIKE WORKING DURING COVID-19: “It’s very, very stressful when we don’t have items that people really want. They’re asking when are we going to get a truck in, and we don’t know because the trucks are getting backed up.”

“Most of the people are flexible because they know we are going through challenging times. Then, once in a while, I feel like you get someone that very much wants an item. It’s stressful, but most of the time people understand.”

Jazalyn Arias, 14 — Volunteers at Crispus Attucks

Jazalyn Arias started volunteering at Crispus Attucks in April after the pandemic started. While there, she packs boxes and puts food in bins and baskets when residents pick up food boxes on Wednesdays. “On Tuesdays and Thursdays, my duty is to cook the food and then serve it,” during lunch. The meal is served five days a week through the Crispus Attucks Café. Jazalyn volunteers with her mother, Jasmine Rivera, and her sisters, Jada Harrison, 9, and Jenesis Harrison, 7.

PARENTS: Jasmine Rivera of Lancaster.

SCHOOL: Will be a freshman at McCaskey East.

FAVORITE PART OF YOUR JOB: “Probably my favorite part of volunteering is seeing peoples’ faces when they get their food.”

INTERESTS AND ACTIVITIES: Plays on a volleyball team at the Nook. She played volleyball at school on the junior varsity team in eighth grade.

CAREER IDEAS: Would like to become a neuroscientist.

WHAT'S IT LIKE WORKING DURING COVID-19: “Keep your mask on, and be as safe as possible, and it’s better to see someone smile than cough.”