Jazalyn Arias, a 14-year-old volunteer packs milk into food boxes at Crispus Attucks during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Also pictured are Keisha Lavendar, her 7-year-old sister Genesis and District Justice, Jodie Richardson.
Not everyone on the frontlines of the pandemic is a nurse or doctor. People are also putting themselves at risk to keep grocery stores, restaurants and volunteer operations running.
Many of these roles are filled by teens. LNP|LancasterOnline photographer Suzette Wenger highlights the hard work of six area teens, from stocking shelves and cleaning to packing meal boxes and keeping people fed.
Xavier Rivera, 15 — Works at McDonald’s on Franklin Street in Lancaster
Xavier Rivera, a 15-year-old McCaskey junior-to-be, listens to a question as he prepares for a credit card transaction during his shift at McDonald's on Franklin Street in Lancaster city on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Xavier has worked at the fast-food restaurant for seven months. On weekends, he mostly works the headset for the drive-thru. On weekdays, he mans the fry station. Sometimes he’s put to work cleaning, which he said he loves.
PARENTS: Jose Rivera and Rebecca Santos of Lancaster.
FAVORITE PART OF YOUR JOB: Xavier enjoys cleaning and taking care of the trash. He said he often performs these tasks because other employees find these jobs less appealing.
INTERESTS AND ACTIVITIES: Likes track and field to stay in shape, and enjoys riding his bike. He plays on the school’s soccer team. Also enjoys spending time outdoors.
CAREER IDEAS: He said he’s trying fit in a summer-school class this year so he has a period available for HACC in the fall during his junior year. Then, he would like to go to Thaddeus Stevens College his senior year and hopefully, study something in the computer-aided design (CAD) field.
WHAT'S IT LIKE WORKING DURING COVID-19: “The big change was the masks because working in, like, a hot environment like McDonald’s with the fryer and all that, it’s really hard to not breathe, but just to have the mask on.”
“That was the biggest change and also the customers, there’s not a lot now, but it’s starting to pick up now again, and just people not eating at McDonald’s inside, that’s the biggest change I believe.”
Lauren, 14, Abby, 17, and Kailey Stoner, 18 — Volunteer at The Loft
Kailey Stoner, 18-years-old, left, and Abby Stoner, 17-years-old, right, watch their younger sister Lauren Stoner, 14-years-old, take ice cream requests as they volunteer at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Sisters Kailey Stoner, 18-years-old, Abby Stoner, 17-years-old and Lauren Stoner, 14-years-old, set up their stations as they volunteer at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Sisters Abby Stoner, 17-years-old, Lauren Stoner, 14-years-old and Kailey Stoner, 18-years-old, read labels after setting up their stations as they volunteer at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Sisters Abby Stoner, 17-years-old, left and Kailey Stoner, 18-years-old, right, bag maple syrup as Lauren Stoner, 14-years-old, holds ice cream as they volunteer at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Sisters Abby Stoner, 17-years-old, Lauren Stoner, 14-years-old and Kailey Stoner, 18-years-old, bag and hand items as they volunteer at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Sisters Abby Stoner, 17-years-old, Lauren Stoner, 14-years-old, and Kailey Stoner, 18-years-old, supply people with goods as they volunteer at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Sisters Abby Stoner, 17-years-old, Lauren Stoner, 14-years-old, and Kailey Stoner, 18-years-old, supply people with goods as they volunteer at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Lauren Stoner, 14-years-old and Abby Stoner, 17-years-old, show people the flavors of ice cream they have to pick from as they volunteer at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Kailey Stoner, 18-years-old holds a bag for her younger sister Lauren Stoner, 14-years-old, as they volunteer at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Lauren Stoner, 14-years-old asks people what flavor of ice cream they prefer as she volunteers at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
A 12-week-old puppy watches as Kailey Stoner, 18-years-old hands a jar of peanut butter as she volunteers at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Abby Stoner, 17-years-old, points to items that people can select from as she volunteers at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Abby Stoner, 17-years-old, left, hands out a bag of flour as she and her sister Kailey Stoner, 18-years-old, right, both volunteer at The Loft, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
The three sisters have worked about four to six years at The Loft in Millersville, a church-based organization that supplies Penn Manor families with food. Before the pandemic, they sorted clothes and performed behind-the-scenes work organizing and putting together bags of food for families and helping people that came into The Loft. Since the pandemic, they’ve been focused on food donations, which have increased.
PARENTS: Nate and Shandra Stoner of Millersville.
SCHOOL: Lauren will be a sophomore and Abby will be a senior at Penn Manor High School. Kailey will be a freshman at Messiah College and plans to study nursing.
FAVORITE PART OF YOUR JOB: Lauren: “I really like talking to the people to see how they are doing, especially the kids because they’re all fun to be around.”
Abby: “Getting to know the families that come in and the kids and just interacting with them.”
Kailey: “I really love seeing what people bring and getting it out there to give to other people and just helping to provide for other families.”
INTERESTS AND ACTIVITIES: Lauren likes running and being outdoors and plays on the soccer and lacrosse teams at school. She and Abby are involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Abby loves to run — at school she runs track, swims and plays tennis. She’s involved in National Honor Society, Student Council and Scrubs Club at Penn Manor. She also loves to cook and to be outside. Kailey enjoys playing volleyball, swimming and being outside and hiking.
CAREER IDEAS: After college, Abby would like to be a NICU nurse, Kailey wants to be a pediatric nurse, and Lauren would like to be a special education teacher.
WHAT'S IT LIKE WORKING DURING COVID-19: Lauren: “We definitely improved our precautions, but the amount of people have increased, too.”
Abby: “I wouldn’t be scared for my safety because we’re wearing masks, and we’re not close to (people), but definitely the needs have gone up because there are a lot more people.”
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Kailey: “It’s definitely a lot different. I think it’s harder to see all these families that are out of work, and the needs have gone up a lot. I don’t think it’s a concern that there’s going to be enough food because a lot more people have been donating, and it’s been more than it’s ever been, but I think the amount of people coming is continuing to increase.”
Ethan Reynolds, an 18-year-old Conestoga Valley senior-to-be, as seen through stock carts, he looks to place taco sauce in the proper location as he works to restock can goods in aisle two at Oregon Dairy on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Ethan Reynolds, an 18-year-old Conestoga Valley senior-to-be, looks to place taco sauce in the proper location amid customers as he works to restock can goods in aisle two at Oregon Dairy on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Ethan Reynolds, an 18-year-old Conestoga Valley senior-to-be, looks to place tortilla shells in the proper location as he works to restock can goods in aisle two at Oregon Dairy on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Ethan Reynolds, an 18-year-old Conestoga Valley senior-to-be, has to return empty boxes, plastic wrap and dry goods that won't fit on the shelves as he works to restock can goods in aisle two at Oregon Dairy on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Ethan Reynolds, an 18-year-old Conestoga Valley senior-to-be, has to return empty boxes, plastic wrap and dry goods that won't fit on the shelves as he works to restock can goods in aisle two at Oregon Dairy on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Ethan Reynolds, an 18-year-old Conestoga Valley senior-to-be, returns an empty cart to a trailer that will go back to North Carolina during his shift to restock can goods in aisle two at Oregon Dairy on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Ethan has worked at the Market at Oregon Dairy in Manheim Township for almost two years. He stocks shelves when orders come in, fills the water and puts advertisements out. He also organizes the shelves and helps customers.
PARENTS: Darren Reynolds of Leola and Kimberly Reynolds of Lancaster.
SCHOOL: Will be a senior at Conestoga Valley High School.
FAVORITE PART OF YOUR JOB: “Interacting with people on a daily basis when they come to me and ask me stuff, and I like the Oregon Dairy employees. They are friendly and nice.”
“I just like putting the products out; it just feels good that I’m putting items out for people that need food.”
Ethan said he was happy when he fielded a phone call about distilled water from a woman. He was able to help her get the product, so her father could clean his oxygen machine.
INTERESTS AND ACTIVITIES: Enjoys making YouTube videos, traveling and hanging out with friends and family. He relishes all things Penn State and sports. He’s on the track and field team at school and runs the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints.
CAREER IDEAS: Wants to get into the video field and said his dream is to be a camera operator for the news, NBC or ESPN.
WHAT'S IT LIKE WORKING DURING COVID-19: “It’s very, very stressful when we don’t have items that people really want. They’re asking when are we going to get a truck in, and we don’t know because the trucks are getting backed up.”
“Most of the people are flexible because they know we are going through challenging times. Then, once in a while, I feel like you get someone that very much wants an item. It’s stressful, but most of the time people understand.”
Jazalyn Arias, a 14-year-old volunteer packs milk into food boxes at Crispus Attucks during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Also pictured are Keisha Lavendar, her 7-year-old sister Genesis and District Justice, Jodie Richardson.
Jazalyn Arias started volunteering at Crispus Attucks in April after the pandemic started. While there, she packs boxes and puts food in bins and baskets when residents pick up food boxes on Wednesdays. “On Tuesdays and Thursdays, my duty is to cook the food and then serve it,” during lunch. The meal is served five days a week through the Crispus Attucks Café. Jazalyn volunteers with her mother, Jasmine Rivera, and her sisters, Jada Harrison, 9, and Jenesis Harrison, 7.