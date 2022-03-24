Pennsylvania hunters harvested about 13% fewer deer last season than they did the year before.

In the region that includes Lancaster County, the count was down about 4%.

That’s according to officials at the state Game Commission, who, on Thursday, released estimated deer harvest totals for the 2021-22 season.

The season’s decrease in deer killed by hunters followed two consecutive seasons — 2019-20 and 2020-21 — that both broke 15-year harvest records, with totals of 389,431 and 435,180 deer, respectively.

Across the state, hunters took an estimated 376,810 white-tailed deer in the most recent season — 145,320 bucks and 231,490 antlerless deer.

Commission officials did not provide a county-by-county harvest breakdown, but they did share figures for each of their wildlife management units, designated regions used to manage wild game.

Nearly all of Lancaster County falls within Wildlife Management Unit 5B, which also includes portions of other surrounding counties.

In the 2021-22 season, hunters in 5B took 7,800 bucks and 17,100 antlerless for a total of 24,900 deer, according to estimated totals. That’s 1,100 fewer than the 2020-21 total of 26,000 deer.

More than half of the deer bagged in 2021-22 in Unit 5B were taken outside of the regular firearms season, according to the commission's estimates. Archery hunters took an estimated 12,320 deer — 5,040 antlered and 7,280 antlerless. And muzzleloader hunters accounted for an estimated 1,380 harvested deer — 60 antlered and 1,320 antlerless.

Both of those local season-specific totals also saw slight decreases from the previous year, figures show.

Statewide, bow hunters were responsible for more than a third of all deer killed in the most recent season, commission officials said, putting that total at 130,650 whitetails.

Commission officials said this year’s harvest totals are about typical for Pennsylvania, noting that the 2020-21 season was above average.