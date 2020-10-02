Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One to travel to the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

 J. Scott Applewhite

After Friday morning’s news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, many local and state officials have used twitter to wish the First family a quick recovery.  

The president held a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport six days before announcing that he and the First Lady tested positive, going against Gov. Tom Wolf’s restrictions on large gatherings.

Many supporters who attended the rally did not wear a mask.

Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19. Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence visited Meadow Spring Farm in Ephrata Township on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Here are some reactions from state and local officials:

Joe Biden

 

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Sen. Pat Toomey

Sen. Bob Casey

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser

This story will be updated as more state and local officials tweet responses.

