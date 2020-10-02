After Friday morning’s news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, many local and state officials have used twitter to wish the First family a quick recovery.

The president held a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport six days before announcing that he and the First Lady tested positive, going against Gov. Tom Wolf’s restrictions on large gatherings.

Many supporters who attended the rally did not wear a mask.

Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19. Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence visited Meadow Spring Farm in Ephrata Township on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Here are some reactions from state and local officials:

Joe Biden

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Any sarcastic, cruel, or celebratory sentiments are wholly inappropriate and violate basic decency. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 2, 2020

Sen. Pat Toomey

Sending along best wishes to @realdonaldtrump and @flotus on a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/QMFG8LXjza — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) October 2, 2020

Sen. Bob Casey

COVID-19 is a serious illness that has impacted millions of American families. I wish President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery following their positive test. I will keep them in my prayers. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) October 2, 2020

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser

Shelley and I send our best wishes and prayers to @realDonaldTrump and the @FLOTUS on a speedy recovery. Get well soon and stay strong! We know you will, America needs you! 🇺🇸💪 — Congressman Dan Meuser (@RepMeuser) October 2, 2020

This story will be updated as more state and local officials tweet responses.