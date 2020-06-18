A member of the local Republican Party committee is circulating a proposal to rid the political organization of all elected officials and government employees.

Terry Christopher, the area treasurer for Lancaster Township, circulated an email Tuesday, calling on the Republican Committee of Lancaster County to “drain the swamp.”

Christopher’s email said he had sent the resolution to the party chairman in advance of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County’s reorganization meeting on June 24.

“Our elected officials and their staffs are good people but in the interest of transparency, the idea that politicians, their families and their staff are the ones conducting oversight, creates mistrust,” his email said.

His proposed resolution states that “committee members who earn the majority of their income from the taxpayers as elected officials or as staff of elected officials shall not serve.”

In a phone call Wednesday, Christopher said that while he does not think there is corruption or malfeasance among current party members holding public office, the current structure, which allows an elected official’s family members or staff to vote for the endorsement of their spouse or employer, could create the potential for abuse or mistrust.

“When people have a financial interest in the outcome, it opens us up to possible corruption in the future,” he said. “The majority of our endorsed candidates come from the committee, and the majority of them win. Many of the committee members are elected officials or draw income from the taxpayer.”

If Christopher’s proposal succeeds, it would fundamentally change the county’s Republican Party, which recruits and reviews potential candidates and then financially supports those who are endorsed.

Current members of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County include local and state elected officials as well as government employees ranging from a half dozen assistant district attorneys to state and federal government staffers. Christopher said exactly who the resolution would impact will be clarified with amendments from the floor on June 24.

Kirk Radanovic, chair of the local GOP, did not offer an opinion on the resolution but said he had been fielding comments from committee members who “seemed pretty upset.”

“I haven’t seen any support for it,” he said.