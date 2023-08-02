A local resident with a unique history and expertise in the opioid crisis called on the Lancaster County board of commissioners Wednesday to change the county’s strategy for fighting the epidemic.

Lancaster County officials introduced the prospect of giving $275,000 a year of settlement money to the drug task force in 2022, when a committee of mostly county officials proposed a list of initiatives that commissioners eventually approved.

Gail Groves Scott, a public health researcher who founded Lancaster-based Health Policy Network, said at Wednesday’s commissioners meeting that the county’s plan to use part of its settlement money from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors for its Drug Task Force was not in line with findings from the top experts studying addiction and the opioid crisis and didn’t meet policy standards tied to the settlement money.

“It’s not in line with what any experts say would help mitigate overdoses,” Scott said at the meeting.

In recent decades, public health and medical experts have emphasized minimizing the worst consequences of substance use disorder, like overdose deaths, as more important than enforcing laws against drug use or trafficking. The approach is often referred to as “harm reduction.”

“I'm asking you to do the right thing, I believe you will do the right thing, I'm happy to help you with the research, I can get any academic article you want to back up what I'm saying,” Scott told the commissioners.

Before she earned a master’s in public health and began studying responses to the opioid crisis in 2016, Scott had a successful career as a sales representative for Purdue Pharma. After raising legal concerns to a company attorney about its marketing practices, Scott said she was fired. She later became a federal whistleblower regarding a maker of an opioid addiction treatment and a fact witness in an investigation of her former employer, Purdue Pharma.

Scott was also featured in a Wednesday Spotlight PA story in which she was also critical of Lancaster County’s use of opioid settlement money.

The public health researcher talked at Wednesday’s meeting about her personal experience with a family member who struggled with opioid use. Scott said the person is in recovery after getting access to treatment services while away in Baltimore.

At a 2022 legislative hearing, Scott testified that if her family member had gone through a crisis back home in Lancaster County, they may not have been so lucky.

“They might not be alive, because we don’t have robust harm reduction services in rural counties, we don’t have them in the middle of the state,” she told members of the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee last year.

Rules of the settlement

The county sought feedback from the opioid settlement trust about what types of programs the funds could be used on, according to Solicitor Jackie Pfursich. The county’s request to allocate the $275,000 a year to the drug task force did not specify any particular use or program the drug task force would use the money for, other than for its general functions: pursuing drug seizures and arrests, sometimes in collaboration with local law enforcement.

“Most participating municipalities in the settlement have expressed a need for the funds to be used, at least in part, for the county’s drug task force,” Pfursich wrote in her request to the trust. “Please advise us if this is an allowable use.”

An email response from the trust said it will “generally approve the request” for the drug task force, but it must directly relate to one of a list of initiatives and strategies the trust identified. Guidelines include training and interventions for law enforcement to help direct people with opioid-use disorder to diversion programs and medication.

Officials said at a Tuesday commissioners work session that District Attorney Heather Adams will present a plan as early as this month for how the drug task force could use the money without violating the rules of how the settlement money can be used.

Commissioner Josh Parsons highlighted programs the county has already implemented, some with opioid settlement money, that didn’t involve law enforcement : a new program at Lancaster County Prison that offers medication to help with recovery, a revamped court diversion program at the district court level implemented by District Attorney Heather Adams, additional mental health assessors at local schools and a caseworker for infants exposed to opioids during pregnancy.

“I think we're agreed on a lot probably, (but) I think where we disagree is that I believe that enforcement is part of the solution and (the drug task force) does enforcement, but it also does other things like education,” Parsons said.

Lancaster County has agreed to participate in two opioid-related settlements and payments are supposed to keep arriving for the next 17 years.

“Is this the end in terms of what we’re going to be doing in this community to combat substance abuse? No,” said Commissioner Ray D’Agostino. “With these funds we’re going to be able to do a lot and this is just the beginning, so having voices like yours is very important and we do take it seriously.”

Commissioner John Trescot said that the data and information Scott offered about harm reduction could be part of future discussions about the settlement money.

Parsons criticized the recent story by Spotlight PA that questioned whether counties, including Lancaster, are focusing too much on a law enforcement strategy to combat opioids.

“It's sort of an anti-police bias, that policing has no part of the solution,” Parsons said. “But I think it is one part of the solution, because if you have drug dealers dealing drugs and there’s no consequences for that, you're obviously going to have more problems in your community.”

One of those problems, though, is not an increase in opioid overdoses, according to a recent study.

Researchers reviewed public safety data in Marion County, Indiana, home to Indianapolis, and found that drug seizures can actually increase the number of people who overdose in the surrounding area.

The study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that in the ensuing days and weeks of a major drug bust, overdoses within about a quarter-mile doubled in the short term, up to three weeks later.