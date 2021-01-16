Local providers race to vaccinate for COVID-19 amid complicated guidelines

COVID-19 vaccine providers in Lancaster County are facing unique challenges brought on by the pandemic as they race to inoculate the population.

They’ve worked out how to coordinate vaccination clinics while keeping social distancing and other mitigation efforts to reduce the spread of the virus. In addition, the vaccine providers are dependent on a federally allocated number of doses and are required to follow state guidelines about who to vaccinate when.

Meanwhile, they’re racing against time and daily increases in new COVID-19 cases and infection related deaths.

Nonetheless, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health alone has been able to administer nearly 600 shots on some days.

“Right now we have two sites set up … we’ve been able to run 12 hours a day, seven days a week and that has allowed us to get anywhere between 380 shots to almost 600 shots a day, depending on the schedule and staffing,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said in a phone interview last week.

The effort is fully staffed by 200 volunteer hospital employees from across the hospital system, Ripchinski said — nurses, urgent care staff, physicians and other personnel pulling shifts outside of their regular hours.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is currently the main vaccine provider in Lancaster County — UPMC Pinnacle in Lititz and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital are two others.

Pharmacies, which so far have been limited in Pennsylvania to inoculating only individuals in long-term care facilities, will soon begin offering in-store vaccination appointments to those included in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan. In addition, Lancaster Emergency Medical Services will begin vaccinating their medical personnel on Monday.

Like many states, Pennsylvania is using a phased distribution plan to get vaccines out to the public. Each state has slightly different priorities, but most have concentrated on front line medical professionals, long-term care facility staff and residents and those in high-risk categories first

Pennsylvania is currently in Phase 1A of the state’s two-phase vaccine rollout plan, which prioritizes health care personnel — specifically front-line workers both affiliated and unaffiliated with hospital systems — and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

The state is currently in the middle of the pack when it comes to number of residents vaccinated.

While neighboring states like New York and New Jersey have already begun moving into their second tiers of prioritized populations, Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has only said that the state will be moving into the next phase “soon.”

Making progress

The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Lancaster County on Dec. 17 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Suburban Pavilion.

Since then Lancaster County providers have administered 13,790 first doses and 2,102 second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health alone had administered about 8,000 doses as of Wednesday.

So far, less than 3% of the county’s population has received the first dose.

Keeping in line with the state’s guidance, only those in Phase 1A can be vaccinated at the moment.

“It's hard to know when we’re going to be done with phase 1A, because we’re trying to approximate the entire volume of one 1A,” Ripchinski said. “We have some estimates between as low as 25,000 from last survey data from last year to as high as potentially 40,000 professionals in 1A for the county.”

As of last week, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health had offered vaccines to about 10,000 medical professionals in the county, Ripchinski said. Of those that have been offered the vaccine, 70% have opted to be inoculated.

“I still feel like we’re a couple weeks from getting to 1B, but it will also depend on how many in 1A are interested in the vaccine,” Ripchinski said.

The state health department’s plan does not say what threshold of those in Phase 1A need to be vaccinated before providers can move onto the next group. Spokespeople for the department did not answer multiple inquiries about what threshold providers need to meet to be done with the first phase or if providers can decide to move into Phase 1B themselves.

Ripchinski said he hasn’t been told any details about what the threshold is by the state.

“At this point, if we continue to have vaccines at the volume that we can get and we feel like those that are in (Phase 1A) may have stopped asking, and we’ve given shots to those that have asked or registered at all of our healthcare sites, then I think we could collectively move into 1B,” he said.

WellSpan Health and UPMC officials announced this week they have begun vaccinating all employees, including those who work remotely.

“We know that in some communities, vaccine providers have been able to move more quickly through Phase 1A than others,” Levine said in a press release Thursday. “These vaccine providers should ensure that they have indeed vaccinated all nonaffiliated health care providers before they move into other phases.”

Michael LeVasseur, assistant teaching professor in epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University, said that coordination and a very clear message from federal and state health officials to vaccine providers is critical when launching a public health campaign such as mass inoculations at this scale.

“It’s like having an orchestra without a conductor a little bit at the moment,” LeVasseaur said.

The lack of coordination and mismatched data tracking seen throughout this pandemic shows the level to which the budgets of public health departments have been cut in past years, he said.

It “feels a little bit like a free for all,” LeVasseaur said. “That every state is going to have their own policies and in some cases municipalities might have policies that differ from states.”

Limited supply

The limited supply of vaccines available nationwide has added another layer of challenge for vaccine providers locally.

The state has been allocated more than 800,000 doses of vaccines to date. As of Friday, 349,101 (43%) doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had been administered statewide, putting Pennsylvania in the middle of the pack when it comes to distributions by population.

West Virginia is leading the nation in the percent of total population vaccinated.

Levine reiterated Monday that the speed of the state’s rollout is dependent on vaccine allocations from the federal government.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar announced the federal government would no longer hold back second doses and he recommended that states begin vaccinating everyone over 65 and those with high-risk conditions immediately.

The Washington Post reported Friday that the federal supply of vaccines had already been exhausted when Azar made that announcement earlier in the week, meaning that no increased supply stream would be made available to states.

For Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, vaccine allocation is dependent on how many people sign up to be inoculated as groups become eligible, Ripchinski said.

When the county moves into Phase 1B, the population signing up will be significantly larger, he said. The hospital is working with local stakeholders like the county government and other health systems to identify the potential volume of people expected to seek the vaccine moving forward.

The total adult population in Lancaster County that could be eligible for the vaccine is about 350,000 people, Ripchinski said.

“We’re going to have to be thoughtful together as a county to figure out how to vaccinate that group efficiently over the next couple months for sure,” he said.

