After news that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus – and that Vice President Mike Pence tested negative after appearing at a Lancaster County dairy farm ahead of a debate watch party Tuesday – concern for the health of the country’s two most powerful men is apparent.

County officials and the farmer who hosted Pence this week, however, aren’t worried.

Andy Bollinger, who owns Meadow Spring Farm, where Vice President Mike Pence appeared, said he was not concerned for his and his family's health.

One, Pence has tested negative. Two, he and his family were not very close for long with the vice president.

“When we met with him as a family, we wore masks, so I wasn’t too concerned,” Bollinger said Friday morning when reached by phone at his farm, where he was driving a skid loader.

Aside from posing for pictures with the vice president, Bollinger said they were generally not closer than six to eight feet from him.

“We didn’t even shake hands or elbow bump. We were told to follow his lead. He was very personable though,” he said.

And staffers were wearing masks, he said.

“I was backstage some. They were wearing masks, everyone that was helping with the event,” he said.

Still, he said, he has some concerns about the vice president, knowing he had recently been close to Trump, and he hopes for the best for their health.

Commissioner Josh Parsons, who was at the watch party Tuesday, said he tested negative that day, did not shake the vice president’s hand and did not come within six feet of him. He will continue to monitor himself.

Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, who was also at the event, said he did not come in close contact with the vice president either.

State Sen. Scott Martin said news of the president's positive test will not change what he's been doing.

"It doesn’t change our approach because, from the very beginning, we have taken this virus seriously even while arguing for a balanced, transparent and cooperative approach to protecting public health and restoring our economy," he said.

State Sen. Ryan Aument echoed Martin's comment.

“From the very beginning of this crisis, I have taken the coronavirus seriously, even while consistently arguing for a balanced approach to both protect public health and safely reopen and restore our economy. Back in March, I immediately took steps to protect constituents as well as my staff. We continue to limit the number of constituents in my district and Capitol offices. I encourage Zoom meetings and teleconferencing when possible. Furthermore, I continue to encourage residents to follow all CDC guidelines."

Aument said he's not been in contact with any White House staffers recently.

On Twitter, Congressman Scott Perry (R-10) and Senator Bob Casey both said they were praying for the president's recovery.