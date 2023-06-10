“Moving forward, we need to find a way to begin to close that gap and ensure the state isn’t spending more money than it takes in; unfortunately, the budget approved by the House would make that problem much, much worse,” Martin said in an emailed response to questions about the budget.

The House’s bill would spend more than $45 billion, a $6 billion increase over the current year’s budget, including almost $2 billion in total education spending and $200 million in special funds to pay for home repairs. It would also add $1 billion to the budget proposed in Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s initial budget.

Tax revenues produced a budget surplus this year: Pennsylvania collected about $41.2 billion in General Fund revenue, or $1.2 billion more than estimated, according to Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne.

The state also has about $12 billion available in its rainy day fund.

House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township notes that any amendments from the Senate will be sent back to the House for approval. And at that point Cutler could have added influence given the Democrats’ one-seat majority in the House.

He also believes the House is looking to spend too much money.

“The idea that they couldn’t run the governor’s budget was kind of a surprise to me,“ Cutler said “The budget is really a financial document that highlights their priorities and their No. 1 priority that you see throughout there is just to spend money.”

His Democratic colleagues in the House from Lancaster city, Smith-Wade-El and Sturla, say the spending is necessary to fix the decline in quality of education state-wide.

“It’s not like suddenly, because we took the majority, money starts growing on trees,” Sturla said. “We’re not going to solve the education funding crisis in this budget, but I think we can continue to push forward with adequate and equitable funding.”

Last year, the Pennsylvania Department of Education released results for the state standardized test scores for the 2021 school year, which showed that roughly 77% of eighth grade students were below proficient in math, while 44% were below proficient in English language arts and 48% were below in science.

“If we don’t put in the money now, we’re going to see increased costs later,” Sturla said.

Smith-Wade-El also agreed with the new education funding and added his support for the home repairs fund.

“It’s work that should have been being done 10 years ago, but I’m glad we’re the folks here to do it now,” he said.

What do voters want?

Aument said although he doesn’t think there’s “any support” for the House proposal from Republicans, he thinks the bill is “an important step in the process.”

The budget was sent Tuesday to the Senate Appropriations Committee, where it will face amendments from the Republican-led chamber. Once those changes are made, it will be sent back to the House for approval before Shapiro can sign it into law. The governor also has the power to strike out specific spending provisions using his “blue line” veto power.

All of this must be done before the end of the month, or spending for some state agencies and employees could be paused until it is approved. The budget is often late, but signed in time before the funds to pay state workers are cut off. Last year’s budget was signed on July 8.

Pennsylvania infamously experienced one of the longest state budget standoffs in history in 2015, after the Republican-led General Assembly and then-Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf could not come to an agreement. It passed without Wolf’s approval in March 2016.

Yost, who runs the Franklin & Marshall College Poll, said voters are “all spread out” on issues they want to see addressed in the budget.

The poll’s April results show that top issues for Pennsylvanians are economic issues, crime and education; Yost said only one problem stood out from the rest.

“A major concern of Pennsylvanians when asked about state government is a concern over whether they can govern effectively,” he said. “Just passing a budget on time would be a priority for Pennsylvania.”

About 17% of respondents to the poll said “government” and “politicians” are the “most important problem facing Pennsylvania,” trending downward over the past few years but still ranking as the second top-ranked individual issue.

Yost believes this year’s tax surplus will lead lawmakers, even conservative Republicans, to be more open to compromise. He said most delays in the budget come when there are revenue concerns in the state; without those pressures this year, Yost said an on-time budget is more likely.

“It always seems to come down to the wire,” he said. “But I think this particular year, they’re likely to pass.”