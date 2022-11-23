Police departments in Lancaster County are partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Uber and Anheuser-Busch to prevent driving under the influence during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving eve has long been considered one of the busiest nights for bars, along with St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Eve.

The Decide to Ride program gives $10 Uber vouchers to up to 500 people in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties between 1 a.m. today and 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Participants can scan a QR code or enter “ThanksStella22” in the Uber app. Flyers will be distributed at bars and restaurants so they can be proactive in helping patrons who shouldn’t drive.

Police will be conducting targeted patrols throughout the holiday weekend in several jurisdictions, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

Over the July Fourth holiday, 304 rides were provided. That offer included a $20 voucher, but because the average voucher was for $14.55, the Thanksgiving voucher was reduced to $10.

Lancaster had the most rides at 171, or 56% of the total, followed by Harrisburg at 99 rides, or 33%, and York at 34 rides, or 11%.

More than half — 55% of rides in July — were between midnight and 11:59 a.m.