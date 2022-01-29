It’s expected — when wintry weather causes slick, snowy conditions in Lancaster County, plow truck drivers dump tons of ice-melting salt onto local roadways.

It might even be celebrated by the droves of motorists who expectantly rely on winter road crews in the county, as well as across the state, to maintain safe, drivable streets.

But that salt is not safe for the environment, according to researchers who have been monitoring its detrimental effects on local plants, soils and waters, including in Lancaster city.

There, city officials have even found that salt takes a toll on rain gardens designed to capture pollution from stormwater runoff, likely rendering the gardens less effective.

Adverse effects of salt on the environment are “a huge issue nationwide,” according to Shirley Clark, an environmental engineering professor at Penn State Harrisburg.

To minimize that impact, local motorists might have to lower expectations for drivable roads during winter months, and municipal leaders may need to adopt better tools to scrape away snow and ice, experts said.

Locally, Clark’s focus has been on Brandon Park in Lancaster city, where since last winter she has been part of a student-driven study to monitor water flowing through a rain garden — a collection of plants designed to capture stormwater, both to ease flooding risks and to filter out pollutants.

The researchers recorded salinity inside the basin, looking at readings taken during and after weather events that required salt-related road maintenance, Clark said, adding that city officials partnered to provide needed information.

“Every time we got another snow storm in the winter, that top number kept getting higher,” Clark said, referring to recorded salt levels.

In late February, one reading showed saltiness peaking at 30 times higher than normal, according to written results.

And the worst of those spikes, Clark said, often aren’t recorded immediately when salt is applied. Instead, they are seen when temperatures rise and salt-filled snow piles melt or when rainfall washes across salt-packed porous surfaces like asphalt — circumstances that send contaminated runoff flowing toward the Brandon Park garden.

As many as 62 days after prior salt application, salinity levels continued to spike following rain events, written results show.

“It does not take much water,” Clark said.

Impact of salt overloads

Salt has the potential to infiltrate soils and even groundwater, decreasing ecosystem health.

Kate Austin, Lancaster’s green infrastructure asset coordinator, elaborated on that point earlier this winter, explaining that rain gardens, swales and street trees all are susceptible to the ill effects of salt overloads.

“Our rain gardens capture the ‘first flush’ of runoff from our roadways, carrying oils and salts that accumulate in the soil, affecting the ability of plants to uptake water and minerals,” she said, adding that buds, leaves, and branches of shrubs and trees can all be affected.

That’s a problem because city leaders have increasingly relied on sometimes-expensive, plantings — called green infrastructure — to soak up water and capture pollutants before they make their way to local streams.

The same is true in many regional communities, which must meet federally mandated pollution reduction goals. If green infrastructure is damaged by salt, it may no longer be effective in capturing pollution.

Already, city officials have had to make adjustments, Austin said, offering rain gardens at North Plum and East Walnut streets as an example.

There, nearly all native shrubs and groundcover plants in the garden died during the first winter after the project was completed, likely a consequence of salt in addition to other factors like a sparse design, she said.

As a fix, the city installed a dense collection of regional vegetation that can better withstand winter conditions, which locally includes salt runoff from roads and sidewalks.

“We have applied these lessons to future planting designs and have utilized native plant species that are hardy and have salt tolerance in our curbside rain gardens,” Austin said, adding that the Penn State study and others like it will help with further refinement.

Research is ongoing, Clark said.

200 tons per storm

Those lessons are important in Lancaster, where about 200 tons of salt are applied across the city’s 110 miles of maintained roadway during an average storm event, according to Cory Simo, Lancaster’s operations manager.

The city has 12 plow routes, each patrolled by two trucks, and last winter they applied 1,459 tons of salt, Simo said.

But that’s not a rarity; similar salting practices are implemented by local, county and state officials throughout Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation deploys 52 plows just in Lancaster County, where last winter they spread 11,879 tons of salt, said Dave Thompson, a spokesperson for PennDOT’s District 8. About 800,000 tons are applied statewide in an average year, officials have said.

The amount of salt spread each winter has continually increased since the mid-1900s, according to John Jackson, senior research scientist at Stroud Water Research Center in neighboring Chester County.

Jackson remembered the 1970s and news reports linking road salt to vehicle damage caused by corrosion.

“We are now applying more salt than we did in the ‘70s, probably twice as much,” Jackson said, noting it’s used not only for public road maintenance but also sidewalk salting and parking lot upkeep.

“Think about all the large parking lots and every major snow or ice event,” he said, trying to provide scope.

And in addition to degrading vehicles and infrastructure, that salt often — through stormwater, groundwater or other circumstances — makes its way into the state’s rivers and streams, Jackson said.

Backing his claims, Jackson cited regional stream monitoring data recorded over the past few years, focusing on electrical conductivity, which increased as salt levels go up. He specifically noted recordings that showed conductivity approaching oceanic levels at a waterway in First State National Historic Park at the border of Delaware and Pennsylvania.

“That stunned me. … It’s salty enough to be toxic,” Jackson said, also describing spikes in salinity as a nearly year-round problem, likely due to infiltration into and release from groundwater systems that feed waterways.

“There is no reason to assume that the situation is any different in Lancaster city,” Jackson said. “You are talking about tons and tons of salt year after year.”

‘Using less’ is only solution

Freshwater organisms can be killed off or made ill by high salt levels, which can even impede development, Jackson said. Freshwater plants and fish, as well as macroinvertebrates like mayflies, whose presence in streams is a major indicator of waterway health, are all among species that can be affected by excess salt, he said.

Researchers collecting insect samples in spring have even seen salt crystallize on streamside rocks, Jackson said.

According to Jackson, there is really only one solution to road salt’s environmental problems: “using less of it.” That means adjusting expectations for safe travel on roadways and increasing mechanical removal efforts, trying to scrape away as much snow and ice as possible.

Some of those efforts are already underway in Lancaster city, Simo said, explaining officials are aware of salt’s environmental impacts and they are trying to use less of it.

“We have explored adding beet juice to road salt to make it more effective. Even though brine is a sodium chloride solution, we do try to brine City streets to reduce the amount of salt used as well,” he said, also revealing potential mechanical removal improvements.

“This year we are also experimenting with a new style plow called a live edge plow,” Simo said. “The idea behind the technology is that we are able to use this style plow to remove more snow and ice and reduce the amount of salt used.”

On behalf of PennDOT, Thompson said much the same.

Though salt is one of the most cost effective tools to maintain drivable roadways — at 4 cents per pound — Thompson offered assurances that it’s not spread haphazardly. In fact, officials limit, track and monitor its application at a per-plow, per-storm level.

That’s in addition to exploring alternatives, Thompson said, pointing toward efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

“PennDOT has committed time and funds to a number of research projects related to de-icers and salt substitutes. Materials such as manufacturing and agricultural byproducts, manufactured de-icing composites and treated rock salt have proven effective at lower temperatures but cost significantly more than rock salt,” he said.

Until an effective, accessible solution is found, Clark said even she can’t fault municipal officials for using salt to keep their roads clean and drivable during wintry months.

“There is a tremendous safety issue here,” she said.