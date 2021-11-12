Local pediatrician Dr. Steven F. Killough died Friday as a result of injuries he suffered after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lancaster city.

That’s according to an online post made by officials at Lancaster Pediatric Associates, where Killough had practiced for more than three decades.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news,” the Lancaster Pediatrics post reads, later continuing. “Lancaster Pediatrics mourns the loss of a great pediatrician and a loyal friend.”

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Killough’s death, explaining he died Friday in a hospital due to traumatic head injury.

According to the Lancaster Pediatric Associates post, Killough was struck by a vehicle while walking in the city’s downtown area.

Diamantoni referred questions about the reported crash to police.

A Lancaster police officer answering phones at the station Friday said he didn’t have information about a crash. Voice and email messages left for city police’s public information officer late Friday afternoon were not immediately returned.

It’s unclear exactly when or where a crash may have occurred.

Killough, a graduate of Brown University, had been with Lancaster Pediatric Associates since 1989, according to the online post.

“Since then, he has cared for and touched the lives of thousands of children,” it reads. “He was a strong advocate for child health and safety and dedicated himself to many worthy causes including The Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, Habitat for Humanity, and St. James Episcopal Church.”

His colleagues also remembered the late doctor for his love of music and poetry, as well as for his devotion to his family and patients.

“The light and love of his life were his family; wife Nan, daughter Emily, son Andrew, and their families,” the post reads. “If you or your child were a patient of Dr. Killough’s, please know that his greatest honor was the privilege of caring for you.”

Following the announcement, many of Killough’s former patients and parents of patients took to social media to offer their condolences and to share fond memories.

On Facebook, one of them wrote: “This breaks my heart. Dr. Killough was such a calm, gentle man.”

Another said: “Dr. Killough was such a wonderful physician, so very caring and patient with my kids when we saw him in the office. We always appreciated his calm, quiet demeanor.”