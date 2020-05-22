Local officials, health experts react to Lancaster County moving to yellow phase

Gov. Tom Wolf is set to move Lancaster County into the yellow phase of his reopening plan, along with all other counties.

The move will happen June 5. Local elected officials, business representatives and health experts reacted to the news.

Here's what they have to say.

Commissioner Josh Parsons

“Obviously I think that we should be in yellow right now. Two more weeks is going to mean more businesses close and more jobs lost. Everyone recognizes right now that there are jobs that could return safely now. In my view we are moving toward a new great depression. … To me it’s frustrating.”

Commissioner Ray D'Agostino

"(The June 5 date) is extremely disappointing. There are three things I would say. First, this isn't about metrics anymore, it's predetermined that were going to open at a certain date and time. And some counties are moving to green, there's no metrics or data behind that that we know of. So frankly, it's disheartening when you look at it that way."

"The governor has pronounced a death sentence on business who can open and follow CDC guidelines for fear of their government. Third is, people in Lancaster know this, the virus is still here and they need to follow CDC and Department of Health guidelines, and they've been doing that … We certainly want them to continue that. This is an unfortunate situation that the Governor hasn't recognized the hard work and sacrifices of people in Lancaster County. But were still moving forward with our recovery plan and helping business protect lives and livelihoods."

Commissioner Craig Lehman

“Obviously I am pleased the Governor has heard the plan that Lancaster is ready to reopen. I was hoping that Lancaster would be on the list to reopen by May 29. I am (disappointed with June 5). I firmly believe Lancaster County is ready to legally open by May 22, and I was hoping that today the Governor would have Lancaster County on the list to reopen by May 29."

Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni

“I think (moving to yellow) make sense. I think the number of cases is begin to decline. The risk to the average Lancastrians has substantially declined and the benefit of opening business on June 5 I think is important for the economic well being of Lancastrians.”

Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace

Statement sent via Chief of Staff Jess King.

"I am grateful that our community, especially our business community, has the certainty of a date to plan for. We’ve had contact tracing in place in the city since the first weekend in May and a recovery fund established and distributing grants this week. We’re glad to have played a role in pushing contact tracing county-wide and are grateful for a wide range of partners who are ensuring increased testing, PPE distribution to businesses, and economic recovery planning countywide. In the next two weeks we still have a lot of ground to cover to ensure childcare and youth services are gearing up to support working families. Let’s also use this time to plan and advocate for new ideas with our hospitality and personal services businesses that won’t fully reopen on June 5."

WellSpan Health Dr. David Gasperack

Speaking for WellSpan Health via email Dr. David Gasperack said:

"(Everyone) has done a great job in coming together to help slow the spread of this disease. At whatever point in time our communities begin resuming new day-to-day routines, we will urge vigilance in protecting one another. It’s important we all continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask or cloth face covering when out in public, wash our hands thoroughly and routinely clean and disinfect surfaces.”

He also encouraged people to take care of themselves – including mental and emotional as well as physical health -- and said it’s normal to feel anxious during stressful times. The system has COVID-19 information and mental health tips at wellspan.org/coronavirus, he said.

Lancaster Chamber president and CEO Tom Baldrige

“This is tremendous news. Not only does it provide some hope and progress in our ability to deal with this virus, but as importantly it demonstrates that this county is ready for it, and equipped to handle the future management and direction of the virus in Lancaster County,” Baldrige said.

Baldrige said that while he thinks some Lancaster County businesses would be ready to open sooner than June 5, it is moving in the right direction to have an ending date for some of the mandated business closures.

“Yellow is what it is. It still has a fair amount of restrictions but at least it’s a step forward to green,” he said. “Psychologically it’s a huge lift, there’s absolutely no doubt about it.”

Jess Rothacker, member of Reopen PA