Imani Edutainers African Dance Company has been a part of every ExtraGive since the fundraiser’s inaugural 2012 campaign. This year, it’s sponsoring its own ExtraGive event where it will educate the public on the traditions and heritage of African cultures.

It’s just one of more than 45 events being held across Lancaster County on Friday during the 11th annual ExtraGive, the county’s largest day of online giving. The dance company’s free event is from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., in downtown Lancaster.

People of all ages will have the opportunity to engage in a cultural learning experience where participants will use West African symbols and mask stencils to design T-shirts, engage in a community dance class, and explore more about the topic of African dance.

A signature fundraising event of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, the ExtraGive has raised more than $80 million since it was launched in 2012. Donations to the 516 charities that participated in the 2021 ExtraGive totaled $15.8 million.

Donations for this year’s ExtraGive will be accepted from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Friday. People will be able to go to www.ExtraGive.org, choose from more than 450 local nonprofit organizations, and make a secure online donation of $10 or more. A fee of 4.99% per donation will be applied to any credit card transaction.

“We participate in the ExtraGive because we understand its importance and its potential to help the local community and expose organizations like ours to local residents, giving us an opportunity to build relationships, otherwise people would not know that we exist,” said Sonya Mann-McFarlane, founder and director of Imani Edutainers African Dance Company.

Beyond music and dance, Imani Edutainers recounts history, celebrates rites of passage and helps unify communities. And although it’s based in Lancaster city, it provides services to individuals and families across the county.

"It all started out of a need for the community to experience African dance and African tradition," said Mann-McFarlane, who started the organization in 1992 in North Carolina out of her love of West African culture.

When she moved to Lancaster, she continued the group and named it after her daughter. The name Imani stands for faith and belief.

The dance company uses colorful traditional African dance outfits and engage in beautifully choreographed movements to the beat of djembes, traditional African drums. Djembes, pronounced jem-bays, were played by well-respected, high-class court musicians who them for storytelling, and passing on historical, religious and cultural information to future generations.

"What we do with Imani goes beyond dance," Mann-McFarlane said. "We share the different societies and cultures from the west coast of Africa."

Other events

Several other ExtraGive-related entertainment and educational events will be held across Lancaster County on Friday.

At Columbia Creative Factory, 40 N. Third St. (second floor), Columbia, guests will have an opportunity to help paint a community mural while listening to live music by the Dillweed Band.

Columbia Creative Factory seeks to strengthen connections within the community by building personal and social relationships through shared arts experiences. The nonprofit offers classes in pottery wheel, hand-built pottery and mosaic to students of all ages.

“We have participated in the ExtraGive for the past five years, and this year we hope to raise $10,000,” said board president Mychal LaVia.

Returning this year is Tenfold’s camp out event to raise funds and bring awareness to the challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness.

The free event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St.in Lancaster city. It runs through Saturday at 8 a.m. Participants will play games, win prizes, cook s’mores, and hear testimonials from Tenfold’s clients.

"Approximately one-third of our neighbors in Lancaster County are currently facing financial insecurity, housing instability or homelessness,” said Tenfold’s CEO Shelby Nauman.

Borne out of the merger of Tabor Community Services and Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership, Tenfold is a housing nonprofit that offers programs, services and resources related to housing instability and affordability, from services to homeless individuals to homeownership and financial literacy programs.

Tenfold raised $145,000 during last year’s ExtraGive event.

"Funds we raise through ExtraGive go toward fueling our critical services that serve over 7,000 people per year," Nauman said.

Registration, which is free, is required and due by Thursday. Participants must be at least 9 years old. Online registration is available at https://wearetenfold.org/camp-out/.

A listing of the organizations that are hosting events is available at https://www.extragive.org/info/events. (Check event websites or contact event organizers to see if there are any costs associated with any events.)