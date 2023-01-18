Alisa Jones says racism harms all lives.

“And I’ll say this with more clarity. White people are harmed by racism. They are harmed morally, they are harmed economically, they are harmed socially. Racism is bad for everyone.”

Jones, president and CEO of Union Community Care, shared her views on equity during a free virtual community conversation Tuesday with local community leaders who discussed the state of equity in Lancaster County.

Presented by United Way of Lancaster County and YWCA Lancaster, the virtual event was held a week following the release of An Equity Profile of Lancaster County by YWCA Lancaster. That report documents differences in areas including unemployment, poverty, home ownership, life expectancy, health insurance, COVID-19 vaccination rates, vehicle ownership, law enforcement stops, educational attainment, school discipline, and bail amounts.

The report is available at www.equityprofilelancaster.com/. A full recording of the virtual conversation will be posted at the United Way of Lancaster County YouTube channel and the organization’s Facebook page.

Other panelists included United Way of Lancaster County President and CEO Kevin Ressler, retired professor of German from Millersville University Leroy Hopkins, Lancaster County Community Foundation President and CEO Sam Bressi, YWCA Lancaster CEO Stacy Blake and Community Action Partnership CEO Vanessa Philbert. Amber Sessoms, founder and chief visionary officer at Natural Inclination, served as moderator.

Ressler spoke about the panelists being in a position of power and influence in their organizations, which worked with a number of community groups to come up with the equity profile.

“But nothing can change without the community actually wanting to and doing the work to change and transform who we are and who we are becoming,” Ressler said.

Bressi agreed.

“Working to understand ourselves starts by looking in the mirror. When we talk about unemployment rates, we need to realize certain communities are experiencing unemployment at a different level. You see the same repeating patterns that somehow, with all the work we are doing, we have left communities behind. A study is data that’s important but in and of itself does absolutely nothing. We have to take ownership of this as a community and take a role in it and invest,” Bressi said.

Ressler also spoke about the difference of equity versus equality.

“Reality is that some people have way more assistance and way more resources than others. Equality is giving everyone the same resources. Equity is giving individuals what’s necessary. Justice is fixing the system to offer equal access to tools and opportunities,” he said.

Economics, Hopkins said, are also tied to education.

“What is the quality of the education our students get? There have always been barriers to employment, but sometimes the problem is not that people of color don’t get educated, but that they don’t get hired,” he said.

Meanwhile, Blake explained that there’s no need to create a new thing, a new group to work on some of the issues the report highlights.

“There’s work going on right now that anyone can support. Find an example daily of inequity because we need to focus on learning more so we can have an impact,” Blake said.

Regarding the work currently being done, Philbert said there’s a need for taking risks and being innovative.

“Some of the work we are doing in CAP has a multigenerational approach. This is a generational curse we are trying to break. We are going to be stewards of the dollars and make things better for us,” Philbert said.

Jones said the local community needs to look at the systems, structures and processes currently in place.

“I’d like us to not just think that what we are doing is making improvements for people who look like me. It’s about improvements for everybody and there is the potential here in Lancaster County from a financial perspective for all of us to do right. It’s part of our collective economic wellbeing,” Jones said.

“If we are going to prosper as a community, we have to prepare for a shift and engage in different practices that pave the way for future generations,” Bressi added.