Frustration in Lancaster County surrounding Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order is starting to build, and leaders in at least two communities have passed resolutions urging the county’s reopening.

“These draconian measures by Gov. Tom Wolf must end,” East Donegal Township Supervisor Tom Jones said. “If enough people and business owners simply go back to work and open up their businesses, his orders lose their power and we regain ours.”

But while some officials and residents are chafing against the governor's shutdown order, others are embracing it as a justifiable response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leroy Tebie, 50, a laid-off worker from the Dart facility in Leola, said that despite being laid off he thinks the governor's extension of a stay-at-home order through June 4 for some counties — including Lancaster — is a good idea.

“I'm going through hardship, financial hardship, but I love it because my health is first,” Tebie said, adding that his family's and others’ health is paramount.

Robert Heim, 64, of Willow Street, sees things differently. He works as an airline pilot and said he has been laid off the entire month of May.

“I think it's wrong headed,” he said of the shutdown. “I don't think the data supports extending it that long.”

Municipal resolutions

This week, two Lancaster County municipalities — East Donegal and West Hempfield townships — passed symbolic resolutions imploring the state to reopen Lancaster County, which remains in Wolf's “red,” or closed, category.

The resolutions are aimed at encouraging the governor to reconsider his order and take a more targeted approach at containing the virus and protecting vulnerable populations, while allowing businesses and individuals to return to their normal lives if they choose, municipal leaders said.

“We're not calling for civil disobedience,” West Donegal Supervisor Dave Dumeyer said of his township's resolution. "But I have a slight suspicion, given the cars on the highway, that there is almost a defacto reopening already."

Other officials

County Commissioner Josh Parsons also said earlier this week that he had noticed people are starting to disregard the shut-down order.

“It is unacceptable,” Parsons said of the governor's extension in an email Friday. “We have to address both the health issues and the incredible economic devastation. By June a lot of people are not going to have jobs to which they can come back.”

Commissioner Ray D'Agostino agreed, adding that small businesses that can follow the CDC guidelines should be allowed to open. Commissioner Craig Lehman said he hopes increased contact tracing and testing will allow the county to open in advance of June 4.