Local law enforcement agencies have released official statements in response to the beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black man killed by police in Memphis.

On Friday, the City of Memphis release video footage from the body cams of the officers involved in the beating, along with sky camera footage of the incident.

Tyre Nichols died in January from injuries suffered when police brutally beat him following a traffic stop.

The five officers involved have since been fired from the Memphis police department and charged with second-degree murder.

Law enforcement organizations across the country have release statements condemning the actions of the officers involved, including Lancaster city police and the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police, along with President Joe Biden and more.

Lancaster city police

Lancaster police are standing behind a statement made by the International Association of Chiefs of Police calling the killing of Tyre Nichols "appalling and indefensible".

The statement from Lancaster police highlights ways that the department is working to build "trust in our community through accountability, transparency, and open communication".

"The brutality suffered by Mr. Nichols and the failure of any of these individuals to intervene is sickening and leaves everyone, including police officers, disgusted, infuriated, and outraged," The IACP statement reads.

Lancaster County Chiefs of Police

LCCP reiterated many of the points made by the IACP in their own statement, strongly condemning the actions of the officers in Memphis.

"These individuals betrayed their oath of office, disgraced the law enforcement profession, and brought shame on officers across the nation who work selflessly each day to protect our communities," the statement reads.

LCCP added to the IACP's sentiments by calling the killing "sickening" and saying that Lancaster County officers have undergone training on "implicit and overt bias, the appropriate use-of-force, modern de-escalation techniques, cultural diversity, and fair and impartial policing."

National Response

President Joe Biden released a statement saying he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video." The President went on to call for a swift, full and transparent investigation into the killing, and called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Vice President Kamala Harris issued her own statement, saying “Yet, once again, America mourns the life of a son and father brutally cut short at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve."

Many other police departments and lawmakers across the country have released statements as well, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer.